Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert grabbed major attention online after reacting to Madison Beer's opening night concert in Kraków, Poland. Beer shared photos from the launch of “The Locket Tour” on Instagram, where Herbert commented, “Wow you're incredible!!” The reaction quickly spread across social media and became a major talking point among NFL and music fans. The interaction added fresh buzz around the rumored pair as fans closely followed every update from Beer's opening night performance.

Fans flood social media after Justin Herbert comments on Madison Beer's Instagram post

Beer officially kicked off “The Locket Tour” at Tauron Arena Kraków on Monday night before posting several photos from the concert the following day. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Opening night of the locket tour. Thank you, forever and ever. Our first night in the tunnel of love was magical.”

The post immediately gained heavy engagement online, with fans praising the singer's stage production, visuals, and styling choices. However, Herbert's comment quickly became one of the biggest highlights from the post. The Chargers quarterback replied, “Wow you're incredible!!” and screenshots of the interaction soon spread across social media platforms. Fans from both the NFL and entertainment world reacted strongly to the exchange, especially because Herbert is known for staying relatively private online. Many viewers described the comment as sweet and supportive, while others continued speculating about the connection between the quarterback and the singer.

Madison Beer's tour opener becomes bigger talking point after Justin Herbert's comment

Apart from the viral social media reaction, Beer's performance itself became a trending topic among fans attending the show and those watching clips online. She opened the concert with “Yes Baby” before transitioning into “15 Minutes,” setting an energetic tone for the beginning of her world tour. Beer also drew attention for her multiple outfit changes throughout the night. Videos from the concert quickly went viral as fans praised the lighting, visuals, and emotional atmosphere of the show. For her first look, she wore a lavender little dress with stilettos, and the performance was gentle and elegant.

Later she changed into an emerald green velvet corset with gold embroidery and matching fringe shorts before ending the night in a black sleeveless dress with a deep V neckline. As “The Locket Tour” continues to travel through foreign locations, the online buzz surrounding Beer and Herbert seems to be growing even more intense.