The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continues to influence more than just pop culture and the NFL world. The celebrity couple has become one of the biggest talking points in sports entertainment over the last two years, with every public appearance drawing major attention online. Now, longtime NFL broadcaster Charissa Thompson has revealed that watching the couple together even changed the way she looks at romance in her own life. During Amazon's Upfront presentations, Thompson shared a funny personal moment while speaking to PEOPLE. After spending time around Kelce and Swift, she jokingly told her boyfriend, Steven Cundari, “You should love me more.”

Charissa Thompson says Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift look “obsessed with each other”

Thompson explained that Kelce and Swift have a connection that stands out immediately whenever they are together in person. She described the pair as “obsessed with each other” and admitted their chemistry is difficult to ignore.

The NFL broadcaster has become part of the extended circle surrounding the high-profile couple over the last year. Thompson and fellow broadcaster Erin Andrews have often joked that they played a small role in helping the relationship happen. Back in 2023, both openly encouraged Swift to date Kelce during an episode of their “Calm Down” podcast after the Chiefs star revealed he tried to meet the singer during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

What started as a lighthearted podcast moment eventually turned into one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships in the world. Since then, Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games have regularly driven television ratings, social media traffic, and fan engagement across the league.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to dominate the NFL spotlight off the field

Kelce and Swift's relationship has grown far beyond celebrity gossip headlines. Their engagement announcement in 2025 became one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year and added even more attention around the NFL star and global music icon.

Thompson's own relationship also has a football connection. Reports have said she met Steven Cundari through Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford. Thompson later joked that the couple was “sick of me dating losers” and decided to introduce her to someone new.

While Thompson's comments about Kelce and Swift were clearly playful, they also highlighted the cultural impact surrounding the couple. A relationship that began with a friendship bracelet story on a podcast has now become one of the NFL's biggest off-field storylines in recent memory.