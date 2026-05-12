The NFL's 2026 season is already creating major excitement before the full schedule is officially revealed. One expected matchup is drawing early attention as the Kansas City Chiefs are projected to face the Denver Broncos in the first Monday Night Football game on September 14. The possible AFC West showdown has become a major talking point because both Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix are currently recovering from injuries that changed their teams' 2025 seasons.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are under pressure after a difficult 2025 season

Kansas City is coming off one of the toughest seasons of the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs finished with a disappointing 6-11 record last season, marking the franchise's worst finish since 2012. The squad suffered with injuries and inconsistency all year, and even prior to Mahomes' injury, the offense struggled to establish consistency.

The Chiefs were aggressive throughout the summer to avoid another poor campaign. Kansas City has acquired Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to add some spice to a rushing assault that has been an afterthought the last two seasons. The team has put a lot of emphasis on strengthening their defense via the draft.

CB, LSU Kansas City moved up with Cleveland Browns to take LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the sixth overall pick. Defensive tackle Peter Woods was later selected in the first round to strengthen the defensive line alongside veteran star Chris Jones. An early-season matchup against Denver could quickly show whether the Chiefs are truly ready to return to contender status.

Bo Nix and the Broncos are looking to continue their rise in the AFC

Denver enters the new season with far more momentum after delivering its strongest campaign in nearly a decade. The Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game last season behind the rapid rise of quarterback Bo Nix, who became one of the league's breakout stars.

Denver's playoff run ended painfully after Nix suffered an injury during the postseason. Without him, the Broncos' offense struggled badly in a snowstorm loss against the New England Patriots. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham could not generate enough offense as Denver fell 10-7 in a defensive battle.

Now, the expected Chiefs-Broncos showdown could give both franchises a major early statement opportunity. With Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix both nearing returns, the NFL may already have one of its biggest opening-week storylines ready before the full 2026 schedule is even released.