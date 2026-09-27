Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone is still hoping to get back a camera and purse that disappeared during the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The loss came after Green Bay fell 35-14 at Lambeau Field on September 24. For Stone, though, the biggest loss was not the expensive Chanel purse. Her camera held personal photos that she considered impossible to replace, including memories from her growing family.

Stone shared another update on September 26, admitting that she was still holding on to the hope that someone might return her belongings. “Me holding on to hope that someone will return my camera and purse,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. The message came days after she first asked whoever took the items to return them.

Ronika Stone Wants Her Camera Back After Packers Loss

The incident happened while Stone was attending the Packers-Falcons game at Lambeau Field. She later explained on TikTok that everything had been placed inside one large clear bag. After going down to the family area, she realized the bag had been left behind and returned with security. The bag was found, but her personal belongings were missing.

The camera mattered far more to Stone because she regularly used it to capture everyday moments. She has also become a new mother with Jordan Love, with the couple welcoming daughter Rayna Capri Love in May 2026. Reports from the Times of India and WISN confirmed the birth and the baby's name.

Stone also asked people to watch for someone trying to sell the Chanel purse or possibly the photographs from her camera. She said she had been upset after discovering the theft but was slowly coming to terms with it. That shift in perspective became a bigger part of her latest reaction to the incident.

Jordan Love's Wife Reflects On The Meaning Behind The Stolen Items

There was another side to Stone's reaction that made the story more personal. She knew the purse was valuable, but the photos inside the camera carried memories that money could not simply replace. That is why she continued hoping the belongings might somehow find their way back to her.

Stone also used humor while talking about the situation, comparing her reaction to Kim Kardashian's famous moment over a lost diamond earring. “I feel like I have to go with it,” Stone said. She then joked, “My diamond earring! Kim, there's people that are dying,” while acknowledging that much worse things happen in the world.

For Stone, the experience also changed how she looked at her surroundings. She had viewed Wisconsin as a safe place and felt that people there had generally been kind to her. Now, even though she knows the items may never return, the camera remains important because of the memories it carried.