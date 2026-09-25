Jordan Love had a night full of passing yards while Green Bay Packers still had problems facing Atlanta Falcons. Jordon Love completed with 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 3. The numbers looked good while they did not tell the full story of the game. Green Bay had trouble to protect its quarterback and could not get much from its running game. While Love dealt with that pressure on the field, his wife Ronika Stone has her own strong connection to sports. Her career in volleyball gives another side to Love's life away from football.

Jordan Love's Big Passing Night Could Not Hide Green Bay Packers' Problems

Love completed 28 of 53 passes facing Atlanta. He passed for more than 300 yards and threw two touchdown passes.

Green Bay Packers had little room to run. That put more work on Love and made the passing game even more important.

Green Bay also had trouble keeping defenders away from its quarterback. Some of Love's passing yards came late in the game, when the Packers were already trying to fight their way back.

That makes the final numbers only part of the story.

Love will need better help around him as the season moves forward. Green Bay Packers have extra time before their next game to work on the offensive line and find better answers in the running game.

Heartwarming: Packers QB Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone brought their newborn baby daughter to training camp for the first time.



What a gorgeous family ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/0Cx3qAdYKf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2026

For now, Love remains at the center of an offense that needs to find more balance.

Ronika Stone Has Built Her Own Sports Path Away From Jordan Love

While Love has made his name in the NFL, Ronika Stone has spent years playing at a high level.

She played volleyball at the University of Oregon while studying journalism. Stone finished her college career with a .336 hitting percentage and 429 block assists. She later played professionally in France and Puerto Rico before playing in Athletes Unlimited and joining San Diego Pro Volleyball.

Sports were already part of her family before she met Love. Her father Ron Stone, played offensive guard in the NFL for teams.

Love and Stone made their relationship public in 2020. Love proposed during a trip to Tuscany in June 2024 with a short message, "first step to forever". They married in June 2025.

The couple also welcomed their first child daughter Rayna Capri Love, in May 2026.

Stone has supported Love through his Packers career while her own sports record stands on its own. That makes their story more than an NFL quarterback and his wife. Both have spent years building lives around professional sports.