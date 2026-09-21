Jaylen Waddle did not have the start he wanted in Denver. One catch for two yards left plenty of questions after his Broncos debut. One week later, those questions looked very different. Waddle caught eight passes for 138 yards facing Jacksonville Jaguars and helped Denver Broncos complete a 20-13 comeback at home. His speed showed up on a 49-yard catch, while his work after the catch kept Jaguars defense busy. Sean Payton gave him a game ball after the win and Waddle later had strong words for Bo Nix. The mood around his Denver start had changed fast.

Jaylen Waddle's 138-Yard Night Gave Denver The Playmaker It Needed

Waddle's first game with Denver was easy to forget. His second one was not.

The wide receiver became one of the main reasons the Broncos offense found life against Jacksonville. His eight catches were a game high, while his 138 yards gave quarterback Bo Nix a reliable target throughout the afternoon.

The biggest play came on a 49-yard reception. It showed the speed Denver expected when the team brought Waddle in from Miami.

Sean Payton liked what he saw and rewarded Waddle after the game.

“It was significant. I just gave him a game ball. You can see the explosiveness, the run after the catch, all of those things. I'm glad he's ours.”

That last line said plenty about how quickly Waddle changed the feeling around his start in Denver.

????️Sean Payton on Jaylen Waddle's impact on today's win over Jacksonville:



"It was significant...glad he's ours." #broncoscountry pic.twitter.com/CjH254yR4F — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) September 21, 2026

The Broncos needed more from their passing game after Jacksonville controlled much of the early action. Waddle gave them that spark without needing a huge number of targets.

Bo Nix And His Teammates Added To The Praise For Jaylen Waddle

Waddle was not the only Bronco impressed by his performance.

Courtland Sutton said he was “cheesin” after watching Waddle make plays. Sutton also suggested that Sunday's performance was only the “tip of the iceberg,” with more plays still waiting to be used.

Nix was just as excited. The quarterback finished with 288 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Denver entered the fourth quarter down 13-6 before the offense turned the game around.

Waddle gave credit to offensive coordinator Davis Webb and his teammates for trusting the plan.

“Honestly, I just think we regrouped, started believing in the plays that D-Webb was calling and everyone just bought in,” Waddle told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Then came his praise for Nix.

“He's just a dog, man. He's a god. He's not afraid of the moment.”

That connection could become important for Denver as the season continues. Waddle has the speed to stretch a defense, while Nix now has a receiver who can turn short chances into big gains.

For Waddle, the difference between one catch and eight catches came in just one week. His first big Denver performance has already given Payton, Nix and the rest of the Broncos plenty to talk about.