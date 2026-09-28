The New York Giants beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, but Jameis Winston's performance raised more questions than the final score answered. Winston completed just 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards, took three sacks, and posted a 77.5 passer rating against a Titans defence that ranks among the league's worst. With starter Jaxson Dart now out for the season, the Giants are reportedly eyeing upgrades, and Minnesota Vikings third-stringer J.J. McCarthy has emerged as one of the names in the mix.

Is J.J. McCarthy a Real Trade Option for the New York Giants?

McCarthy is currently back to being the third-string quarterback in Minnesota following the return of Kyler Murray, which makes his availability at least worth a conversation. FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano laid it out plainly on September 28, noting that while both Winston and Marcus Mariota secured wins on Sunday, only one of those performances actually looked encouraging. Mariota was sharp against a strong Seahawks defence, going 19 of 31 for 183 yards and three touchdowns, while Winston's numbers against a struggling Titans team were far less convincing.

Vacchiano reported that the Giants had initially been searching for veteran depth to back up Winston. That framing has quietly started to shift. The speculation now includes free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, Chiefs backup Justin Fields, and Vikings third-stringer McCarthy. If Winston's play does not improve, the Giants could be looking for someone to step in and start sooner rather than later.

The Ringer's NFL insider Tom Pelissero offered a detailed picture of why McCarthy makes sense as a target. "The Giants extensively scouted him and the rest of the 2024 quarterback class before deciding to wait and take Dart in 2025. While injuries derailed McCarthy's time as QB1 in Minnesota, he was 6-4 as the starter last season. He has the athletic ability to run some of the QB movement concepts from Nagy's playbook that figure to be largely dormant while Winston is in the lineup." McCarthy's rookie contract only adds to his appeal, with total 2027 compensation of about $3.775 million guaranteed.

Would the Giants Be Better Off Starting J.J. McCarthy Over Jameis Winston?

That is the more uncomfortable question New York's front office may eventually have to answer. On a recent edition of "Get Up," ESPN's Mike Greenberg put the scenario in perspective without sugarcoating it. "J.J. McCarthy, in theory, could come to the Giants, play well, and then have trade value somewhere else," Greenberg said. "He could still be Jaxson Dart's team. J.J. McCarthy would have to play really well for you to start considering, well, maybe we actually consider him over Jaxson Dart. That would be a better problem to have than I'm staring at 15 unwinnable games… I'm not moving on from Jaxson Dart if I'm the Giants. I think that kid is fantastic."

That last line matters. The Giants are not rebuilding around a stopgap. Dart remains the long-term answer in New York. But the short-term reality is that Winston has now posted two unimpressive outings, and McCarthy, at 23, is less than four months older than Dart, with actual starting experience. His 2025 season numbers were modest, finishing with a 72.6 passer rating, 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across 10 games, but context matters. He was working through an injury-disrupted stretch on a roster still finding its footing. The Giants are likely not chasing McCarthy for his ceiling. They want a bridge option that does not sink their season while Dart recovers. Whether the Vikings are willing to part with him at all remains the bigger unknown.