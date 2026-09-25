Aaron Rodgers entered the 2026 season with plenty of attention around him. Pittsburgh Steelers trusted the veteran quarterback to lead their offense while his start has not gone as planned. After Pittsburgh Steelers lost 20-3 to New England Patriots questions around Rodgers became louder. Pittsburgh Steelers managed only three points while Aaron Rodgers finished with 187 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Some fans even called for him to be benched during halftime. Hall of Famer Cris Carter also shared a strong view on why Aaron Rodgers may not play the same way he did earlier in his career.

Cris Carter Explains Why Aaron Rodgers May No Longer Play With The Same Risk He Once Took

Cris Carter believes Rodgers' age has changed the way he approaches the game. The Hall of Famer pointed to the physical punishment that comes with playing quarterback in the NFL.

“Pittsburgh's not too different than they were last year. They're an old, sluggish football team, and their quarterback is ancient,” Carter said on the Fully Loaded podcast.

Carter then spoke about Rodgers' position as a veteran who has already earned major money during his career.

“It's hard to be rich and old and be a quarterback in the NFL and take that type of punishment because I don't have to,” Carter said. “Aaron Rodgers is not going to play reckless like he did 10 or 15 years ago. No, he's rich now. He is not capable of doing that.”

Rodgers' Week 2 performance added to the discussion. He completed 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards. He threw one interception and also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Steelers could not find a steady rhythm facing New England. Rodgers admitted the offense had fallen below its own standard.

#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers' comment on having to let HC Mike McCarthy know what plays work was of the face value variety:



“At the end of the day, it's about playing to (Aaron's) reps and to his experiences.” #HereWeGo



????: @steelers pic.twitter.com/wPngmP0sac — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) September 24, 2026

“I don't feel like there was anybody who had an exceptional game out there. We all played below our standard.”

Aaron Rodgers Now Faces More Questions As Steelers Consider Their Options Behind Him

The situation is not only about Rodgers. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to stay on the field, and Mike McCarthy accepted responsibility after the loss.

“We need to be better, and it starts with me,” Rodgers said while discussing the need to help McCarthy find what works for the offense.

Still, Rodgers remains the clear starter for now. Behind him are Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar. Neither Howard nor Allar has played in the regular season so far, while Rudolph brings more NFL experience.

Carter also pointed to the difficult ending that eventually comes for every great quarterback.

“There are no swansong send-offs in the NFL,” Carter said. “Why did John Elway quit? He couldn't play no more. Why did Marino quit? He couldn't play no more.”

The Steelers are 1-1 and now turn toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Another rough offensive showing would only bring more attention to Rodgers, McCarthy and the team's quarterback decision.

For now, Rodgers remains in control of the offense. The coming games will show whether Pittsburgh can find a better answer on the field.