New England fell to 1-2 on Sunday after getting blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, and Mike Vrabel did not sugarcoat what he saw. The Patriots head coach admitted postgame that his "concern level is very high for this football team." That says a lot from a coach who returned to New England this season with Super Bowl expectations after last year's AFC Championship run. Three weeks in, and the team that was supposed to contend looks nothing like it. A lot of that comes back to Drake Maye.

What did Mike Vrabel say about Drake Maye's struggles and the Patriots' poor start?

Maye finished second in MVP voting last season. Right now, he has thrown six interceptions in three games, and that number is doing real damage to New England's season before it's even found its footing.

Vrabel addressed Maye directly after the Jacksonville loss. "I try to talk to him about taking the ball and putting it where it's supposed to go... I think he knows what to do," Vrabel said. "I think we have to do it better. We all want to make plays, we just have to make good ones. And if it's not there, we have to make a great decision. I think sometimes you can want it too badly, but we can't force anything."

That quote is measured, but the meaning behind it is pointed. When a head coach says a quarterback needs to stop trying too hard and start making better decisions, it is a message about trust, and right now, Vrabel is waiting to see if Maye can earn more of it.

The Jacksonville loss had other factors. The Florida heat was brutal. The Patriots' run defense buckled badly, with the Jaguars converting eight of twelve third down opportunities, which kept New England's defense on the field far longer than it could handle. Vrabel acknowledged that much postgame too. "We played a good football team... sure we got tired and missed a ton of tackles," he said.

But tired defenses are often a symptom of an offense that can't hold the ball. Every Maye turnover is another set of downs New England's front seven has to survive. The two problems are feeding each other.

Can the Patriots turn things around and what does the Week 4 matchup against the Bills mean?

New England's Week 4 opponent is the Buffalo Bills, which is not exactly the softest landing spot for a team searching for answers at quarterback. If Maye continues to give the ball away, it is hard to see how the Patriots stay competitive.

What makes this stretch particularly worrying for Vrabel is the schedule context. The Patriots enter the season facing a first-place strength of schedule. They were supposed to be tested because people thought they could handle it. Three weeks in, the belief that this roster is ready for that kind of gauntlet is under real pressure.

Vrabel isn't panicking publicly, and that tracks with who he is as a coach. But the words "concern level is very high" don't leave a lot of room for interpretation. He sees what fans see. The question now is whether Maye can steady himself before this start becomes something New England can't recover from.