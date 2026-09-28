Cam Newton's life changed after his NFL playing days while he did not step away from the sports world. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback found a new place in front of the camera. He moved into sports media, podcasting and content creation. His ESPN run gave him a chance to learn television from the inside. His own 4th&1 platform gave him a place to use those lessons. Newton has also remained active around football and sports culture. His latest career path is not built around throwing passes. It is built around talking, creating and staying close to the game he knows.

Cam Newton Built His New Career Through ESPN And First Take

Newton joined ESPN in 2024 and soon became a regular face on First Take. His role grew after Shannon Sharpe left the show, and he later became Stephen A. Smith's regular Monday co-host during football season.

The job gave Newton a new kind of NFL spotlight. He was no longer the quarterback leading an offense. He was now part of conversations about the sport.

ESPN also gave him a chance to learn how a major sports network works. Newton later said that he wanted the experience and was ready to work.

“I was willing to work,” he said. “I was willing to work, and I wanted to work. I wanted to get the experience.”

????BREAKING: 2015 #NFL MVP Cam Newton says his football career is done.



“I think it's over”



Cam says in his heart his love for football will “NEVER BE OVER.”



????????



THANK YOU CAM FOR ALL THE AMAZING MEMORIES. ONE HELL OF A CAREER.

pic.twitter.com/hHTh9ADKUI — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 11, 2024

That experience became important when ESPN later cut ties with Newton during its 2026 layoffs. Instead of treating the end of his television run as the end of his media career, he looked toward the platform he already owned.

Cam Newton Is Now Using 4th&1 To Build His Own Media Path

Newton's 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast gives him a space that he controls. The show allows him to discuss football, athlete culture and topics that are getting attention around sports.

His ESPN experience can now shape the way he runs that platform. Newton explained that he wanted to take what he learned at ESPN and bring it back to his own work.

“So now I can take all that intel and bring it back to what I own outright.”

That approach gives Newton a clear role after football. He can speak as a former MVP while also working as a media personality.

His career outside the NFL is still connected to the sport while it looks very different from his playing days.

Newton has already shown that he can stay relevant without being on an NFL roster. His television work gave him a bigger media presence, while his podcast gives him a direct connection with fans.

For Cam Newton, the next chapter is not about replacing his football career. It is about using everything he learned from it to build something of his own.