Not wanting to lag in any area, including rookie signings, the Indianapolis Colts made sure to secure six players way ahead of the upcoming rookie minicamp in the coming week. Although the Indianapolis Colts have managed to sign many new players in the past, they still haven't signed two of the players that they have drafted to a rookie contract. The players who have already signed rookie contracts with the Indianapolis Colts include CJ Allen, George Gumbs Jr., playing linebackers; Caden Curry, playing defensive ends; A.J. Haulcy playing the position of safety; Seth McGowan, playing as running backs; and Deion Burks playing wide receivers. However, reports suggest they have not signed 4th-round picks Jalen Farmer and Bryce Boettcher.

Indianapolis Colts Rookie Contract With Jalen Farmer and Bryce Boettcher Gets Delayed

It could be argued that the most controversial aspect related to the draft classes of the Indianapolis Colts would be offensive lineman Jalen Farmer and linebacker Bryce Boettcher, both of whom remain unsigned as part of the Indianapolis Colts' 2026 NFL draft class.

While unsigned rookie deals can sometimes become cause for fan panic, there have not been any serious concerns raised thus far by the Colts regarding these two players. In many NFL rookie talks, the most common source of disagreement for most players selected in the fourth round tends to be guaranteed money, not total contract value.

Bryce Boettcher was selected with the 113th overall pick, while Jalen Farmer was chosen with the 135th overall pick. Since rookies receive slotted contracts based on the NFL wage scale system, the main aspect of negotiation in many NFL rookie talks revolves around how many of the contract guarantees will be given. The timing of talks becomes more important when players' contracts need to be negotiated with teams that selected players close to their picks.

Indianapolis Colts Focus on Building Draft Class before NFL Season

Even when considering two players that still require signings, Indianapolis has done a good job at putting together an exciting draft class in the AFC. Georgia outside linebacker CJ Allen and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy are projected to see regular action as rotation defensive players soon enough, while Oklahoma wideout Deion Burks provides speed that would prove beneficial to the Colts.

Furthermore, adding depth to the Colts' pass rush, both George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry bolster Indianapolis' defensive line as the team approaches camp.