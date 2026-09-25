Jordan Love and Green Bay Packers had a tough night. Green Bay Packers lost 35-14 to Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Jordon Love threw for 312 yards with two touchdowns and one pick while he also lost several throws that could have changed the game. The quarterback was under heavy stress for much of the night. Matt LaFleur did not put the loss only on Jordon Love or his offensive line. Instead, the Packers coach pointed to problems across the attack and made it clear that he was not ready to make changes to his staff.

Matt LaFleur Points To Jordan Love And Green Bay Packers Offense

Jordon Love had plenty of work against Atlanta. He completed 28 of 53 passes and finished with two touchdown throws.

Still Green Bay Packers struggled to find balance. Atlanta kept stress on Love while Green Bay also failed to get much from its running game.

Green Bay Packers finished with 17 rushing yards. That made the job harder for Love who was having trouble on offensive line.

LaFleur did not ignore Love's mistakes after the game.

“I don't wanna put all the blame on the offensive line; I mean, there's plenty of land to go around,” LaFleur said. “We gotta catch the ball better; certainly, there are some throws that I think (Jordan) Love would love to have back, just like there are some play calls that I would love to have back.”

The comment showed that LaFleur saw problems across the offense instead of placing everything on his quarterback.

When asked “Given how the o-line has played through three games, at what point do you need to consider making a change to the coaching staff there?”



Lafleur “I'm not even going to respond to that question”



Jesus Christ Matt pic.twitter.com/1jKx1fWKjI — Poor Man's Packers Podcast (@PMPPod) September 25, 2026

Love also had fewer options with Jayden Reed out injured. The offensive line was dealing with injuries leaving Green Bay with little room for mistakes.

Matt LaFleur Refuses To Agree To Changes After Green Bay Packers Collapse

The loss soon turned attention toward LaFleur and his coaching staff. Some fans wanted changes after watching Green Bay struggle in key moments.

One name under attention was offensive line coach Luke Butkus. LaFleur was asked about possible changes but did not commit to making any.

That comes after another poor offensive showing. Green Bay has now lost two of its first three games, with problems showing in both the passing and running game.

The situation is more notable because the Packers gave LaFleur a multiyear contract extension during the offseason. The team backed him before the season while the early results have changed the mood around Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers now turn toward Tampa Bay Buccaneers who enter the matchup at 0-2. For Love and LaFleur, the game will give Green Bay a chance to respond before the pressure grows.