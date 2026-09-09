Taylor Lewan once had plenty of questions after he was left off Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding guest list. The former Tennessee Titans star had known Kelce for around a decade and openly wondered whether the omission meant something more. Months later, however, Lewan appears to have put the awkward moment into perspective. While discussing the Kansas City Chiefs and their chances in the AFC, he brought up the wedding again with a line that said far more than the joke itself. His latest comments suggest the snub did not break their friendship.

Taylor Lewan's latest words make his feelings toward Travis Kelce clear

Lewan recently discussed Kansas City's outlook while praising the team's chances when Patrick Mahomes is healthy. During that conversation, the wedding came up, giving him another chance to address the situation.

“They still have the pieces from the Super Bowl runs,” Lewan told RG. “Old man Kelce ripping out. Yeah, we didn't get invited to the wedding, still love him to death.”

The final part of that comment is the biggest takeaway.

Lewan still seems comfortable joking about missing one of the summer's biggest celebrity weddings. More importantly, he made it clear that the situation has not changed how he feels about Kelce.

That is a notable shift from the uncertainty surrounding the story when the guest list first became public.

Taylor Lewan and Travis Kelce moved past the awkward wedding snub

When photos from the July wedding began circulating, Lewan struggled to understand why he and Will Compton were not included. Their relationship with Kelce had extended well beyond their NFL careers, making the decision particularly surprising to him.

“Is this a personal shot that Will and I are taking? Yo, we're boys; I've known you for over 10 years,” he said at the time.

Lewan even sent Kelce a voice message during the podcast discussion, asking about the thought process behind the guest list. His reaction created plenty of attention, but he never turned the moment into a serious public feud.

That distinction matters now.

Kelce has appeared on Bussin' With The Boys, while Lewan has attended Kelce's Tight End University. Their friendship has also existed outside football, giving the relationship a history that goes well beyond one wedding invitation.

Now, Lewan's latest comment offers a much clearer picture of what happened after the controversy faded. The snub may have given him and Compton plenty to joke about, but it apparently did not create a lasting divide.

For all the questions surrounding Kelce's guest list, Lewan's latest words suggest the friendship itself remains intact.