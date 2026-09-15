Taylor Swift's life around the Kansas City Chiefs has entered a new chapter since she married Travis Kelce. Her latest appearance at Arrowhead Stadium offered fans another glimpse of that change, but Pat McAfee noticed something beyond the usual celebrity attention. The former NFL player had a close look at Swift during the Chiefs' season opener and came away impressed by how involved she appeared to be. His comments added a fresh layer to Swift's connection with Kelce and the Chiefs, especially after a quieter period around the team.

Pat McAfee reveals The Growing Interest Of Taylor Swift In NFL

McAfee met Swift before the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos during his Monday Night Countdown debut alongside Jason Kelce. He recalled greeting Donna Kelce before approaching Taylor, who welcomed him warmly and agreed to take a selfie.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter later explained that his biggest takeaway came from watching Swift during the game. Rather than focusing on the attention around her, McAfee said she appeared completely caught up in what was happening on the field.

“Hey, she's all in. She is. Every snap we're talking about, it was,” McAfee said while describing Swift's reaction inside the suite.

That observation became even more interesting after Swift was caught reacting intensely to a play involving Travis Kelce. A viral clip sparked confusion online, with some viewers believing she wanted the cameras away from her.

ELECTRIC: #Chiefs legend Travis Kelce's wife Taylor Swift, mom Donna and brother Jason went CRAZY celebrating his 60-yard reception last night.



The building ERUPTED — it was the LOUDEST moment of the night during Kansas City's dominant win over Denver. pic.twitter.com/QnNnG9rDli — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 15, 2026

However, a different interpretation suggested Swift was actually reacting to the action itself. The moment gave McAfee's description another layer, as Swift appeared focused on the game rather than simply being part of the spectacle surrounding it.

Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce Has Brought A Different Chapter

Swift's connection to the Chiefs has been closely followed since she began attending Kelce's games in 2023. She was present for 13 Chiefs games that season, including Kansas City's Super Bowl LVIII run, and later attended Super Bowl LIX.

Her appearances became more low-key afterward, making her return to Arrowhead for the 2026 season opener especially noticeable. This time, she arrived as Kelce's wife after the couple married in July.

McAfee also admitted that he did not know how invested Swift had been in football before her relationship with Kelce. He remembered that she had once worn an Eagles jersey while performing the national anthem but noted that her career had kept her extremely busy.

“I don't know how much she was into football,” McAfee said.

His latest comments suggest that whatever Swift's interest may have been before, McAfee now sees someone who is deeply engaged when watching Kelce and the Chiefs. His description also came after a major night for Kelce, who helped Kansas City open the season with a 31-10 win over Denver.

For Swift, the attention was not only about being back in the stadium. McAfee's account offered fans a glimpse of how she now experiences Chiefs football alongside her husband.