Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza has found a way to stay busy even as he waits for his opportunity on the field. The rookie has launched “Finance with Fernando,” a financial education series created with U.S. Bank to help younger audiences better understand money. The move gives Mendoza a role that has little to do with reading defenses or throwing touchdowns. Instead, he is using his interest in personal finance to connect with Gen Z and make money discussions easier to understand. It also adds another layer to a young quarterback already building a profile beyond football.

What is Fernando Mendoza's new business venture?

“Finance with Fernando” is part of Mendoza's work with U.S. Bank and follows a campaign that began on Aug. 31. He has been given the title of “Chief Financial Playmaker,” tying his football identity to the financial lessons he hopes to share.

The series is aimed at Gen Z and focuses on making personal finance less intimidating. Mendoza described it as a “practical guide for Gen Z to make the most of their money.” He also made his interest clear in a statement shared through Front Office Sports: “My true passion is fiscal responsibility.”

That focus fits with Mendoza's background. Before joining the Raiders, he studied business administration at Cal's Haas School of Business. His academic background gives the project a more direct connection to his own interests rather than making it simply another athlete endorsement.

U.S. Bank says the campaign is designed to bring football and finance together while making money conversations more approachable for younger people, NFL fans and its clients.

Why is Fernando Mendoza getting involved in personal finance?

Mendoza's timing is interesting because his football career is still at an early stage. Kirk Cousins is currently starting for Las Vegas, leaving Mendoza waiting for his chance to take over the offense. The Raiders entered Week 3 at 2-0, giving the rookie some breathing room as he develops behind the veteran.

Away from the field, however, Mendoza is already building another part of his public identity.

His credentials help explain why U.S. Bank sees him as a fit for the campaign. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy last year and helped Indiana win its first championship. Scott Ford, U.S. Bank's president of wealth management, said, “Fernando is a unique fit for this campaign because he has a genuine passion for personal finance and understands the financial questions many people face today.”

There is also a personal connection to the subject. Mendoza's Raiders contract is fully guaranteed for $57.3 million, meaning financial decisions will soon matter on a much larger scale in his own life. His new project puts him on the other side of that conversation, helping younger fans think about money before their own financial decisions become more complicated.