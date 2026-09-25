Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2026 season with Kirk Cousins leading the offense and Fernando Mendoza waiting for his chance. Kirk Cousins has also earned respect from New Orleans Saints veteran Cam Jordan before the teams meet. At the same time Fernando Mendoza is building his own name away from the field. The rookie has started a finance series with U.S. Bank for Gen Z. The two quarterbacks are at different points in their careers. But both stories show why the Raiders have more than one quarterback story drawing attention before their Week 3 matchup.

Fernando Mendoza Takes A Different Path While His Las Vegas Raiders Role Continues

Fernando Mendoza has not started a regular-season game for Las Vegas yet, but the No. 1 overall pick is finding another way to stay busy. His new project, “Finance with Fernando,” was created with U.S. Bank and is aimed at helping younger people understand money.

“I'm Fernando Mendoza, pro quarterback. But my true passion is fiscal responsibility,” Mendoza said in the series trailer.

The project fits Mendoza's background. He earned a business degree from Cal's Haas School of Business and has also studied finance and business outside football. U.S. Bank has named him its “Chief Financial Playmaker.”

The announcement quickly got attention from NFL fans. Some liked that the rookie was using his platform for financial education instead of keeping his work limited to football.

This is awesome: Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza is starting a series called "Finance with Fernando" to teach Gen Z about finances.



"My true passion is fiscal responsibility."



A role model on and off the field ????pic.twitter.com/EHFZFohhBA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2026

Mendoza is also learning from a veteran quarterback while he waits for his own opportunity. Kirk Cousins has taken control of the Raiders offense and his early results have brought attention to the veteran.

Kirk Cousins Gets Strong Praise From Cam Jordan Before Las Vegas Raiders Face New Orleans Saints

Cousins entered Las Vegas with years of NFL experience, and the Raiders are now 2-0 with him at quarterback. Jordan, who has faced Cousins during his long career, offered a clear view of what makes the veteran useful.

“Kirk Cousins has been a winner any time he's been at the helm. For the franchises that try to get rid of Kirk Cousins, I never understood when you don't have something that's better than Kirk Cousins. And to where he's at now, they're clearly 2-0, and it's because he's a guy who's Jared Goff-esque. He's going to dissect the defense. He can read a defense. He can make the plays.”

That praise comes with added meaning because the Saints know Cousins from his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Several New Orleans defenders faced him last season.

The Saints also know Raiders coach Klint Kubiak from his 2024 role as their offensive coordinator. That gives both sides some useful knowledge before the game.

For Mendoza, the situation is different. He is waiting behind Cousins while building his own place in Las Vegas. His finance project gives fans another side of the rookie to watch.

Cousins is focused on leading the Raiders now. Mendoza is preparing for what comes next while already creating an identity beyond football