Myles Garrett, the famous Rams star has seen his lady love Chloe Kim handle pressure at the highest level. Now, the popular Olympic snowboarder has opened up about a personal struggle away from competition. Recently, Kim revealed that she was recently diagnosed with ADHD after years of struggling without fully understanding what was behind it. The 26-year-old snowboarder shared the update on Instagram while discussing her treatment and new partnership with Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Kim said the diagnosis helped explain some of the issues she had faced for years.

Chloe Kim Finds Answers After Years Of Struggling With ADHD

Kim's diagnosis did not come out of nowhere. Sports Illustrated reported in January that she had recently found that she had ADHD. The report also detailed how the condition affected her approach to snowboarding, including her constant need for intensity and difficulty slowing down.

In her Instagram update in September, Kim explained how she now manages her symptoms.“Actually, I recently found out I have ADHD,” Kim said in the Instagram post. “For years, I was struggling, but once I finally opened up to my doctor, it was like everything suddenly clicked.”

She also said lists, phone reminders and a steady routine help her stay organised. SHE added that she takes Qelbree in the mornings, describing it as a once-daily, non-stimulant ADHD medication.

The update came after Kim partnered with Supernus. The company announced that she would serve as a compensated ambassador and share her experience with ADHD and her treatment plan with Qelbree.

Myles Garrett Has Seen Chloe Kim Through A Tougher Chapter

Kim had already spoken about her mental health struggles before discussing her ADHD diagnosis publicly. In an interview with USA Today Sports published on Dec. 5, 2025, she recalled reaching what she described as “rock bottom” after years of pressure and expectations.

She also explained how snowboarding could calm her anxiety. When panic set in, getting back on her board helped her feel grounded again. That personal side of Kim also came through when she discussed Garrett during an appearance on NBC's Today.

“He's truly my best friend,” Kim said during the Today appearance. She added that Garrett was an important part of her support system because he understood the pressure that comes with being a professional athlete.

Kim has built that career since childhood. She won Olympic halfpipe gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Games at 17 and defended her title at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. In Feb. 2026, she won a silver medal at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Now, Kim is using her platform to talk about ADHD while continuing her career at the highest level.