New England Patriots had a win to enjoy, but Drake Maye left the field with questions around his game. New England beat Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3 on Sunday, yet the offense scored only 13 points while the defense did much of the work. Maye threw for 208 yards and one interception. That gave him four picks through two games, against one touchdown. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman saw the same problem. Their message was not about one bad throw. It was about a quarterback who does not look as settled as last year.

Rob Gronkowski Sees A Change In Drake Maye's Game

Rob Gronkowski did not hide his concern while speaking on the Gronk and Jules Show. He said, “I don't think he has improved since last year. No.” He also pointed to Maye's balance, mechanics, reads and reaction to pressure.

Gronkowski stopped short of saying Maye is regressing. He said it is still early and the quarterback needs more games before a clear judgment can be made. But the former Patriots tight end also noted that defenses are giving Maye tougher looks, with more pressure and more blitzes.

"I don't think he has improved since last year - no"



Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski on QB Drake Maye's 2026 season so far ????@RobGronkowski | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/MQBycZxzPU — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 22, 2026

That fits what the numbers show. Maye had a 75.6 passer rating against Pittsburgh, but he did not throw a touchdown. He was picked off by Patrick Queen in the third quarter. NFL records show he finished 14 of 22 for 208 yards, with three sacks.

Julian Edelman Sees A Bigger Issue Behind The Numbers

Julian Edelman focused less on the final score and more on how Maye looked inside the pocket. “Drake didn't look comfortable at all,” Edelman said. “He looks – even on that interception, his feet aren't set. He's like drifting. He just doesn't feel comfortable.”

That point matters because the Patriots need more from Maye as the season moves on. Their offense is averaging only 15 points per game after two weeks, while Maye has four interceptions and one touchdown.

The team also changed its receiving group during the offseason. A.J. Brown is currently out with an ankle injury, while Romeo Doubs had 96 receiving yards against Pittsburgh. The running game also needs more steady production after TreVeyon Henderson's 39-yard touchdown run provided a big part of the attack.

New England's defense has given the team room to breathe. But Gronkowski made the larger point clear: “But, you can't win every game because of your defense. [The offense] has to pick it up eventually.”

The pressure is growing because expectations are higher. Last season showed what Maye can do when he plays with rhythm and trust. The Patriots do not need him to be perfect. They need him to make reads, protect the ball and keep the offense moving when the defense cannot save drive after drive.