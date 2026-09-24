New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, are bringing football and baking together in an unexpected way. The couple have teamed up for Betterment's playful “Breaderment” campaign, turning a familiar football phrase into a real kitchen creation. The project features a cinnamon spiral loaf inspired by Drake's throwing motion, with Boston's Flour Bakery helping bring the idea to life. Beyond the cheeky commercial, the campaign also puts a spotlight on financial wellness at home. Now, fans can get a taste of the Mayes' latest collaboration, too.

Drake Maye and Ann Michael bring ‘Breaderment' to life

The campaign opens with Ann Michael working on a cinnamon spiral loaf while Drake watches. The baking influencer jokes about fixing her husband's football spiral, drawing a playful link between his game and her passion for baking.

“While Betterment was automatically diversifying and rebalancing our portfolios, I was fixing Drake's spiral. It was all over the place,” Ann Michael says.

Drake offers his own verdict on the loaf, saying, “It looks pretty good to me,” before Ann Michael responds, “It could be tighter. The Patriots quarterback sums up his feelings with a simple line: “I love bread,”

Ann Michael says the concept gave them a chance to combine their interests in a fun way.

“When Betterment came to us with the idea for the ‘Breaderment' campaign, I thought it was the perfect way to bring Drake and me together for something we both enjoy.” “I love baking, he loves football, and somehow we ended up turning ‘making bread' into actual bread. It felt like a really fun way to bring both of us into the idea,” she adds.

Drake Maye's cinnamon spiral loaf gets a Boston bakery release

The campaign goes beyond the screen with a limited-edition cinnamon spiral loaf created alongside Flour Bakery. The bread draws inspiration from Drake's signature football spiral, giving fans a chance to enjoy a tasty version of the concept.

“I mean, if we're going to make bread, we might as well actually make bread,” Ann Michael says. Flour co-founder Joanne Chang describes the creation as “a soft, buttery cinnamon bread inspired by Drake's signature football spiral.”

The bakery plans to give away free loaves at select locations from October 2 through October 8. Customers can simply say “Breaderment” at the register to claim one.

“I love that something that started as this fun idea is becoming an actual loaf that people in Boston can try for free,” Ann Michael says.

For the Mayes, the campaign offers a fresh way to connect their personal interests with fans. And for Boston bread lovers, it comes with a delicious bonus.