Deion Sanders has had a difficult week with Colorado, but his latest message was not about football. The Hall of Famer turned his focus to people fighting cancer and shared words from his own battle. Around the same time, Sanders also showed support for Ryan Clark, his longtime friend who is building a new path after his ESPN exit. The two moments showed a side of Sanders that goes beyond the field. He used his public voice to encourage cancer patients and stand behind Clark as the former NFL safety moves forward with his work.

Deion Sanders Reminds Cancer Patients Not To Give Up After His Own Difficult Recovery

On September 25, Deion Sanders shared a message for people dealing with cancer. His words came from personal experience after he went through bladder cancer and major surgery.

"To all our Cancer Family, I LOVE you," Sanders wrote on X. "Appreciate u, and WE need u! Don't give up, let up, quit, or have a pity party! GOD has us in his hands. You've gotta BELIEVE."

Sanders was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in his bladder in 2025. Doctors later removed his bladder and rebuilt it with part of his intestine.

The recovery was not easy. Sanders has also dealt with blood clots, several surgeries and the loss of two toes. By June 2026, he said he considered himself cancer-free.

His health battle changed how he speaks about cancer. He has shared difficult parts of his recovery in public and has encouraged people to learn more about their health and treatment choices.

POWERFUL: #NFL icon Deion Sanders shared behind-the-scenes footage from his battle with cancer.



Coach Prime became extremely ill, underwent surgery and beat cancer.



A powerful message about GOD, faith and overcoming life's toughest challenges.



❤️???? pic.twitter.com/UN45s61nMB — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 27, 2026

That message has continued through his work with cancer patients and health groups.

Deion Sanders Calls Ryan Clark His Brother As He Supports His New Career

Deion Sanders also had a message for Ryan Clark, who is now growing his career outside ESPN.

Clark shared a post about moving away from people and situations that no longer served him. Sanders responded with a short message that showed his support.

"My brother, proud of you and the entire crew."

Clark left ESPN in July 2026 after being told about his departure during a commercial break while working on NFL Live. He later disputed parts of the network's explanation for the decision.

Still, Clark has kept working. His podcast, The Pivot, remains a major part of his plans alongside Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

The platform also has a partnership with Netflix, while former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz joined Pivot25 Productions as a strategic partner and investor.

Sanders and Clark have known each other for years. Sanders previously defended Clark after his ESPN exit and praised his ability as a media personality.

Now, Sanders has again shown his support while also using his own cancer journey to reach people facing a very different kind of fight.