The Kansas City Chiefs had a perfect record to protect and a bye week waiting on the other side of their trip to Las Vegas. They got both, but the 30-27 win over the Raiders did not exactly leave everyone relaxed. Kansas City had chances to make the finish easier and could not quite do it. Once the Chiefs posted their three-word celebration on X, fans were quick to enjoy the win while pointing toward the same problem. The defense, they felt, needed to clean things up.

Why Chiefs fans asked the defense to be better

“GOT IT DONE.” That was all the Chiefs needed to say after beating the Raiders and moving to 4-0. The post celebrated the result, but the replies had a different focus.

GOT IT DONE ???? https://t.co/UtgmTAittb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 4, 2026

“Good dub, defense plz be better coming out the bye,” one fan wrote.

That was a fair request after a game in which Las Vegas scored 27 points and kept the Chiefs from turning their lead into a comfortable finish. Kansas City had done enough to win, but the defense left the door open.

Another supporter took a more forgiving view of the afternoon: “IT WASN'T PRETTY. BUT IT WAS GRITTTYYYYYYYYY WAY TO GO INTO THE BYE.” There was plenty of that feeling around the result. The Chiefs had dealt with a difficult road game and injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, yet they still walked away undefeated.

Then came the other criticism. “Defense needs to tighten up. Super dumb 4th quarter. Should've never been close after that second K9 touchdown”

The reference to Kenneth Walker III pointed toward the frustration. Kansas City had given itself opportunities to create breathing room, but the Raiders remained close enough to make the final stretch uncomfortable.

Chiefs' defense had shown warning signs before Raiders game

The defensive concerns were not limited to one afternoon. Miami had exposed another issue in Week 3 when the Dolphins converted 8 of 16 third downs during Kansas City's 24-10 win.

That game forced defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to address the unit's problems getting off the field. He pointed to individual plays rather than treating the entire performance as one problem, including a penalty on a third-and-18 and a well-designed third-and-10 route by Miami.

“Would I like to be better on third down? Yeah,” Spagnuolo said.

Kansas City eventually stopped Miami on three fourth-down attempts, showing it could recover when the pressure increased. But the lack of consistent pass-rush production and the third-down issues had remained areas to watch. Now the Chiefs had a bye to work on them. At 4-0, there was no reason for Kansas City to complain about the result.