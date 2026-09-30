Travis Hunter's first NFL interception was already a big moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then it became even more unusual. Hunter picked off Drake Maye in the end zone during Jacksonville's 35-6 win over the New England Patriots on September 27. He celebrated by spinning the ball on the field and dancing before teammates rushed toward him. Soon after, Josh Hines-Allen tried to get the ball back from a Patriots employee, but the exchange turned into a strange scene. The ball became part of the story. So did Hunter's play for fans inside EverBank Stadium. That small moment brought more attention to Hunter's growing role.

More Defensive Snaps Could Give Travis Hunter A Bigger Role In Jacksonville Jaguars

The interception gave Hunter something he needed: a strong play after a slow start to his NFL season.

Hunter had a limited role during Jacksonville's first two games. The Jaguars were also careful with him after the MCL injury that ended his 2025 season.

That changed against New England.

Hunter played more at cornerback and made the extra chances count. He stayed with the play and came away with an interception in the end zone. It was his first NFL pick and a clear sign of what he can bring when he gets more time on defense.

His role is still different from most young NFL players. Hunter can play both cornerback and wide receiver. Jacksonville can move him around based on the game.

That could be useful for the Jaguars.

The strange moment with the football also gave his first interception more attention. Hunter had spun the ball during his celebration before a Patriots employee picked it up. Hines-Allen then tried to get it back.

Travis Hunter on his first career interception:



“(Anthony Campanile) called the perfect call for us. We all talked, and we communicated on my side of the ball, and I just made it happen.”



“It felt great, but I was on to the next play. That happened in the second quarter so I… pic.twitter.com/yvcqdkxSHE — Action Sports Jax (@ActionSportsJax) September 28, 2026

Coach Liam Coen later said the teams were working to sort out the matter.

Travis Hunter's Two-Way Skills Could Give Jacksonville Jaguars More Ways To Use Him

Hunter's bigger role will not only depend on what he does at cornerback. His work at wide receiver could also become important.

Jacksonville has already shown that it wants to bring him along carefully. But his first interception gives the team another reason to trust him with more defensive work.

The next test comes against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jacksonville is coming off a big win, but Cincinnati presents a different challenge. The Jaguars need to keep the same focus that helped them beat New England.

Coen pointed to the difference in preparation after the win.

“That's the challenge in the National Football League that exists,” Coen said. “It's a pretty clear message in terms of, all right, guys, ‘How we practice going into Denver and how we played versus how we practice going in England and how we played.'”

For Hunter, the message is simple. More chances can lead to more big plays.

If Jacksonville continues to increase his snaps at cornerback and also finds ways to use him at receiver, his impact could grow quickly.

His first NFL interception did not prove that Hunter has arrived as a star. But it gave Jacksonville a strong reason to see what he can do with a larger role.