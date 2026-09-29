Travis Kelce is entering his 14th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but there are still questions about what he can produce on the field. The veteran tight end opened 2026 with 71 receiving yards against the Denver Broncos. That included a huge 59-yard play that showed his big-play ability is still there. ESPN ranked Kelce seventh among tight ends for Week 2. His fantasy value may be harder to predict now, but his experience gives Patrick Mahomes another trusted option. The bigger question is whether Kelce can still deliver when Kansas City needs him most.

Travis Kelce Still Has What It Takes To Make Big Plays For The Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce showed in Week 1 that he can still change a game with one play. He finished with three catches for 71 yards against Denver. His 59-yard reception made up most of his total and gave the Kansas City Chiefs an important boost.

That play also showed why Kelce remains part of the team's plans. He does not need several big catches to affect a game. One opening in the defense can be enough for him to create a major gain.

Kelce also has something that few players on the roster can match. He has 14 seasons of NFL experience and has spent years building chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. That connection can become important when a play breaks down or Kansas City needs a safe option.

His value is not only about numbers, either. Kelce understands how defenses work and knows where to find space. That can help Mahomes when the Chiefs need to move the ball in a tight game.

Travis Kelce Could Still Deliver When The Kansas City Chiefs Need Him

The Indianapolis Colts could give Kelce another chance to show what he can do. His best game against Indianapolis came in 2016, when he caught seven passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

That game happened years ago, so it does not guarantee another big performance. But it gives some history to a matchup where Kelce has already found success.

ESPN placed Kelce seventh among tight ends for Week 2. That ranking shows why fantasy managers may have some doubts about his weekly production. Still, his Week 1 numbers showed that he can make a difference even without a huge number of catches.

For the Chiefs, that could be more important than his fantasy ranking. Kansas City does not need Kelce to dominate every game. It needs him to make the right play when the chance comes.

At 37, Kelce is at a very different stage of his career. But his 71-yard opening game showed that he can still make defenders pay for a mistake.