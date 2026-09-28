Patrick Mahomes has given NFL fans another reason to compare him with Tom Brady. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback helped his team beat the Miami Dolphins 24-10 in Week 3. The win also put Mahomes beside Brady in four major career marks. Both quarterbacks reached 115 wins in their first 150 starts, including the postseason. Their regular-season records through 129 starts are also the same. Their early AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl records match too. The numbers have started another big debate about Mahomes and Brady.

Patrick Mahomes Has Matched Tom Brady In Four Big Career Marks

Patrick Mahomes finished the Miami game with 246 passing yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, the win moved him to 115 victories in his first 150 starts. Brady also had 115 wins at the same point in his career.

The comparison does not stop there. Mahomes and Brady both went 98-31 through their first 129 regular-season starts. They also had a 5-2 record in their first seven AFC Championship Game starts.

Their first five Super Bowl starts give another matching number. Both quarterbacks went 3-2 in those games.

Mahomes has done this while still being much earlier in his career. He is now in his 10th NFL season. Brady played 23 seasons and finished with seven Super Bowl wins. Mahomes has three Super Bowl wins in five trips.

Patrick Mahomes passes Tom Brady for the 3rd-most wins by a QB in their first 10 seasons ???? pic.twitter.com/jRoZZvk8Np — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

That gap matters when their full careers are compared. Mahomes still has time to add more wins, records and titles. Brady's long career gives him a much bigger body of work.

Tom Brady Still Has The Edge But Patrick Mahomes Has Time To Catch Him

The matching numbers quickly brought strong reactions from NFL fans. Some believe Mahomes has already done enough to be part of the GOAT talk.

One fan wrote, “He's really the baby goat.”

Another fan focused on Mahomes' winning record and said, “This level of winning and the statistical volume and people try to say he's not in Brady conversations.”

But Brady's seven Super Bowl wins remain a major point in the debate. One fan wrote, “When Mahomes hits his 8th Super Bowl win, you can crown him the GOAT. Until then, there's no comparison.”

Another fan simply said, “Tom Brady never got blown out in the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes has also made it clear that he does not want to copy Brady. He said in 2025, “He (Brady) always talks about being yourself.” For now, Mahomes is building his own record. His numbers have made the Brady comparison hard to ignore, but his career is still being written.