Justin Herbert entered the 2026 season with a new offense and big hopes around the Los Angeles Chargers. Three games later, the team is 0-3 and Herbert is facing more questions. He has four interceptions against three touchdowns, while the offense has struggled to find a steady rhythm. NFL evaluators have also raised concerns about his fit in Mike McDaniel's system. But Herbert is not the only problem. Drops, injuries, a weak run game and poor red zone play have hurt the Chargers too. Now, Herbert must show that he can still lead the team.

Justin Herbert Has Struggled Because The New Offense Has Not Fit Him Well

Mike McDaniel came to Los Angeles with fresh ideas for the offense. Herbert, however, has spent most of his career as a pocket passer who can attack deep and use play action.

That difference has become clear.

Dan Graziano reported that one NFL evaluator called Herbert's play “difficult and exhausting.” Graziano also wrote that Herbert has looked “confused and overwhelmed” by what he has been asked to do.

Jeremy Fowler also pointed to the offense as part of the problem, saying the “jumbled offense under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel hasn't helped.”

Justin Herbert on his relationship with HC Jim Harbaugh:



"I think we've been really close over the past couple of years. I think he's a guy we all rely on and lean into. He's been around so much football. He's a guy we have to trust in this situation."



(via @alexinsdorf99) pic.twitter.com/E2bd6m4wWL — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 27, 2026

Herbert's numbers have not helped his case. Through three games, he has completed 59.1% of his passes for 627 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Los Angeles Chargers Still Have Problems Around Justin Herbert That He Cannot Fix Alone

Los Angeles has struggled to run the ball, while its receivers have not made the expected progress. Injuries on the offensive line have also made life harder for Herbert.

Drops have added to the problem. Herbert has lost passing yards on plays where his receivers failed to hold onto the ball, making an already difficult start even harder.

The Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills showed the bigger issue. The Chargers forced five turnovers but still lost 24-16. Their offense had chances to take control, but red zone struggles and a poor running game kept them from doing it.

Herbert finished that game with 209 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 27 passing. His interception to C.J. Gardner-Johnson near the end zone was especially costly because Buffalo turned it into points.

Fowler still believes Herbert can play better. He said, “I still think Herbert has good football in him, but that's harder to sell by the week.”

That leaves Herbert with something to prove, but the Chargers have work to do around him too. The coaching staff may need to make the offense simpler and use more plays that match his strengths.

Herbert's next games will show whether he can adjust. They will also show whether the Chargers can build an offense that gives their quarterback a real chance to succeed.