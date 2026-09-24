Jaxson Dart's season ended far earlier than the New York Giants had hoped, leaving Cam Skattebo to deal with the loss of more than just a quarterback. The running back and Dart had grown close since joining the Giants in the 2025 Draft, and that bond made the latest injury especially difficult. Dart suffered the knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Giants later confirmed that he would need season-ending surgery. Skattebo spoke about the setback after Thursday's practice.

Cam Skattebo opens up on Jaxson Dart injury

Skattebo did not try to hide how much Dart's injury affected him. He called the quarterback his “best friend” and admitted that losing him was difficult, even though the Giants had to turn their attention back to football quickly.

“He's my best friend. It's a little emotional for me,” Skattebo said after practice, according to the New York Post. “It sucked to lose him, but we gotta move on. The team still has a full season left … It's something we have to battle through.”

Dart had been building momentum early in the season. In the Giants' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, he threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, giving New York an early boost. His season then changed during the Week 2 game against the Rams when a hard hit to his legs forced him out. The injury required surgery to repair his MCL, PCL and meniscus, according to Bleacher Report. With Dart unavailable, Jameis Winston was set to take over at quarterback for the Giants.

Jaxson Dart's bond with Cam Skattebo

The injury also brought back difficult memories for Skattebo. His rookie season ended after eight games because of an ankle injury, and Dart had supported him through that setback.

“I was devastated,” Dart said at the time. “That's my boy. Seeing him go down and reacting to what happened, it sucks. It's the worst part of this game.”

Skattebo remembered that connection while discussing Dart's recovery. The two had only played five full games together by the time Dart went down, but their relationship had grown beyond their work on the field. Skattebo said Dart was handling the situation well and would continue helping Winston and the rest of the team. He added that Dart had a long future ahead of him and described him as strong-minded.

Skattebo had to focus on helping the Giants move forward while Dart began his recovery. With at least 15 games left, the team had to keep going even after losing its young quarterback.