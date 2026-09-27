Bryce Underwood had one of his best games yet, but Michigan still suffered a 20-19 loss to Iowa in a wild finish at the Big House. Afterward, Underwood's former Belleville High School coach, Connor Stalions, questioned Michigan's defensive plan, while cameras caught the quarterback in an animated exchange with offensive coordinator Jason Beck during the closing stretch. The loss also raised questions about Michigan's late offensive decisions after the Wolverines had built a 19-14 lead.

Connor Stalions Questions Michigan's Defensive Plan After Bryce Underwood's Strong Game

No. 18 Michigan led 19-14 before No. 17 Iowa launched a 91-yard drive in 11 plays. Hank Brown found Reece Vander Zee for a 16-yard touchdown on the final play, giving Iowa a 20-19 win on September 26 and dropping Michigan to 3-1 overall.

Stalions, who coached Underwood at Belleville High School, focused on Michigan's defensive call against Brown, who finished with negative four rushing yards. “Michigan was in a press-man bracket with a spy on a Quarterback who plays football for Iowa,” he wrote on X after the game. The comment quickly drew attention because of the late defensive breakdown.

Michigan also made costly mistakes. The Wolverines had eight penalties for 75 yards, including a late unnecessary roughness penalty that helped Iowa continue its final drive. Michigan gained 429 yards to Iowa's 285, but the Hawkeyes turned their final possession into the only score they needed.

Bryce Underwood's Performance Adds To Michigan's Late Game Questions

Underwood still gave Michigan plenty to work with. He completed 17 of 28 passes for a career-high 276 yards and two touchdowns, both to JJ Buchanan. His 49-yard touchdown pass to Buchanan gave Michigan a 19-14 lead with 11:59 left in the fourth quarter.

The late offensive approach became another talking point. Cameras showed Underwood in an animated exchange with Jason Beck, and Michigan attempted only two passes during its final nine offensive plays. The Wolverines then went three-and-out, giving Iowa the ball with enough time to mount its winning drive.

Whittingham acknowledged the gap between Michigan's strong statistics and the final result. “We completely dominated them statistically, but that doesn't really matter. Obviously, it doesn't matter at all. The final score is all that matters.” Iowa's final touchdown made that difference impossible to ignore.