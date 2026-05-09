Long after the Seattle Seahawks celebrated their Super Bowl win, the biggest conversation across American television remained fixed on the halftime stage. Bad Bunny's performance became one of the most talked-about moments of the NFL season, drawing massive online engagement, political reactions and thousands of complaints from viewers who believed the show crossed the line during a family broadcast. Despite the backlash, federal regulators have now made their position clear after formally reviewing the performance and the criticism surrounding it.

The controversy became larger than football itself. While the NFL enjoyed another record-setting championship audience, social media and talk shows were flooded with debates over sexuality, language and political messaging during the halftime show. Complaints poured into the Federal Communications Commission after viewers accused the performance of being inappropriate for children watching at home, especially during prime-time hours on one of America's biggest live television events.

FCC review finds no violations in Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime controversy

According to reports, more than 2,000 complaints were submitted to the FCC following the performance. Many viewers criticised the choreography and stage presentation, arguing several dance sequences were too explicit for a Super Bowl audience. One complaint captured the frustration shared by many parents watching the NFL spectacle with younger family members. "I did not appreciate the explicit sexual content and lyrics played on television at the superbowl halftime show by Bad Bunny," one comment read, per TMZ. "As a family with teens, we did not need to be subjected to that."

The criticism did not stop with choreography. Some viewers also targeted the show's heavy use of Spanish lyrics and Latin American imagery. During a politically tense period marked by public debate over immigration and ICE raids, sections of the audience described the performance as "un-American" and "unpatriotic."

Donald Trump also reacted publicly after the broadcast. "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote on Truth Social. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

Despite the outrage, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez later confirmed that the review found no breach of federal indecency standards. The commission reportedly examined transcripts and edited versions of songs including Titi Me Pregunto, Monaco and Safaera before deciding there was no basis for further action.

Bad Bunny's halftime show becomes bigger than the NFL backlash

Ironically, the controversy appeared to strengthen Bad Bunny's cultural reach rather than damage it. His music dominated streaming charts immediately after the game, with several tracks climbing the Billboard Hot 100. Debi Tirar Mas Fotos became one of the defining moments of the night as dancers carrying Latin American flags transformed the field into a celebration of identity and representation.

Complaints about Super Bowl halftime performances are hardly new in NFL news cycles. Kendrick Lamar also faced criticism over explicit content during last year's show. Bad Bunny closed his performance with a message that framed the night beyond politics and outrage. Displayed prominently on the stadium screen were the words: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."