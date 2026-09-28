Antonio Brown has taken another swipe at Mike Vrabel after the New England Patriots suffered a heavy Week 3 defeat. The Patriots were beaten 35-6 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving Vrabel facing questions about his team's poor start. Brown used the moment to post a meme referencing the offseason controversy involving Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini. The post added another layer to a difficult day for New England, with the Patriots struggling on both sides of the ball and Drake Maye throwing two interceptions.

Antonio Brown targets Mike Vrabel after Patriots loss

The Jaguars quickly took control of the matchup and never allowed the Patriots to find their footing. The 35-6 scoreline put the spotlight firmly on Vrabel, who acknowledged the scale of the problems facing his team after the game.

“My concern level is very high for this football team,” Vrabel said. “I just want to coach and improve. I think that's the biggest thing is when you come off a game like that, that you just want to get back and work. There's nothing you can do about it.

“But we have to take care of the football. We can't force things. We can't do things in all three phases that end up getting you beat. Certainly we have to fix a lot of things.”

Brown then appeared to seize on the situation with an X post that referenced the reported offseason controversy surrounding Vrabel and Russini. The former NFL wide receiver did not provide new evidence about the allegations, but his meme drew attention because of the timing.

The online exchange comes as Vrabel tries to shift the conversation back toward football.

Mike Vrabel addresses Drake Maye's struggles

Maye also endured a difficult afternoon against Jacksonville. The Patriots quarterback threw two interceptions as the offense struggled to generate momentum.

Vrabel defended his quarterback while stressing the importance of better decisions under pressure.

“I think he knows what to do. I think we have to do it better. We all want to make plays, we just have to make good ones. If it's not there, we've got to make a great decision. I think sometimes you can want it too badly, and we can't force anything,” Vrabel said. “I try to talk to him about just taking the ball and putting it where he's supposed to go.”

The loss added to Maye's challenging start to the 2026 season. According to the report, he entered the game with six interceptions, a league-leading total at that point.

For Vrabel, the immediate task is clear from his own comments: fix the mistakes that have contributed to the Patriots' slow start. Brown's social-media post has ensured that the conversation around the coach extends beyond what happened between the lines.