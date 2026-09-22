Davante Adams gave Los Angeles Rams the night they needed. The veteran wide receiver looked sharp from the first drive and kept finding space facing New York Giants. He finished with eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. The numbers stood out even more because Puka Nacua was out with a hip injury. Adams became Matthew Stafford's main target and made New York Giants pay. His big plays helped Rams take full control and raised a bigger question about how much the veteran can still give the team in 2026.

Davante Adams' Big Night Raises Questions About How Much Los Angeles Rams Should Lean On Him

Adams did not need a huge number of targets to change the game. Ten chances were enough.

His first touchdown came on a 31-yard play that showed the type of threat he remains. Adams went up for the ball caught it with both hands and finished the play in the end zone.

Later he made an even bigger impact with a 64-yard catch. That play put Rams in position to score again and kept pressure on New York.

Matthew Stafford looked for Adams when Rams needed a key throw. The quarterback finished with 327 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

What a NIGHT for Davante Adams ✨ pic.twitter.com/aHX9Cg3FvC — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026

Adams' night was more than a big stat line. He gave Stafford a trusted option when Rams were without Nacua.

Davante Adams' Performance Raises A Bigger Question About His 2026 Role

The game also showed why Adams can remain useful throughout the 2026 season.

New York Giants struggled to slow him down at different parts of the field. He found room near the line, made plays downfield and stayed involved when the Rams needed to move the chains.

That does not mean every week will look like this. A 195-yard game is a huge number, and Adams is unlikely to repeat it often.

Still, the performance matters for Los Angeles Rams and fantasy football managers. Adams showed he can still turn a normal target into a major play.

He also did not need Rams to build the whole offense around him. Once Los Angeles had a clear lead Adams saw less action as the team leaned on the running game and protected its advantage.

For Los Angeles, that is useful. Los Angeles Rams now know they can turn to Adams when a game becomes difficult.