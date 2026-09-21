Aaron Rodgers' journey to marriage has included celebrity romances, a broken engagement and a reunion he now describes as a major missed opportunity. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's private life has often attracted as much attention as his NFL career, particularly during his relationships with Hollywood stars. But after years of public speculation and highly discussed breakups, Rodgers found his way back to Brittani, the woman he says he wishes he had proposed to when they first met in 2017.

Aaron Rodgers' famous exes, from Jessica Szohr to Shailene Woodley

Rodgers' dating history began drawing attention in the early 2010s, including his on-and-off romance with Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr. The pair were first linked in 2011 and reportedly reconnected in 2014 before going their separate ways.

His relationship with Olivia Munn brought even more attention. The two met at the 2014 ACM Awards and dated for nearly three years. Munn later discussed the pressure of maintaining a relationship in the public eye, while Rodgers said outside opinions created additional strain.

After their split, Rodgers began dating former racing star Danica Patrick in 2018. The couple spoke openly about their connection, travel and life together. However, they ended their relationship in 2020.

Patrick later described the relationship as emotionally abusive during a 2025 interview. Rodgers offered a different account on Cam Heyward's podcast, disputing her version of their breakup. Their contrasting statements have kept the relationship in public discussion.

Then came Shailene Woodley. Rodgers confirmed his engagement to the actress in 2021, surprising fans who had only recently learned about their romance. The engagement eventually ended, with the pair separating in 2022 after attempts to reconcile.

In September 2026, Rodgers addressed the breakup on Heyward's podcast, disputing claims that he had ruined Woodley's life. Woodley has not publicly responded to his latest remarks.

Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani and his biggest relationship regret

After several high-profile relationships, Rodgers found his way back to Brittani, a woman who has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Rodgers revealed in 2025 that he had married, later identifying his wife as Brittani. On Heyward's podcast, he reflected on their first meeting in 2017, when she was preparing to leave the United States for Europe.

"In 2017, I met my wife, and at the time, she was leaving the States and going back to Europe," he said. "And my biggest regret is not begging her to stay or proposing right there, because that sent me right there into a tailspin of what can I be accused of as a partner in a relationship."

The couple eventually reconnected after both had become engaged to other people. Rodgers said they were fortunate to find their way back to each other and quietly eloped in 2025.

Now, the quarterback has also spoken about hoping to become a father after football. After years of public romances, Rodgers appears focused on building a more private future with Brittani.