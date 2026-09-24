Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention for two very different reasons stories this week. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has drawn a strong reply from former Green Bay Packers teammate Jermichael Finley after speaking about their old relationship. At the same time Aaron Rodgers has given rookie Max Iheanachor a strong vote of belief after watching his work in practice. One story brings back a tense part of Rodgers' Packers past. The other points to what he sees in a young player trying to earn his place. Both moments have put Rodgers' words back in focus around Pittsburgh.

Former Green Bay Packers Player Jermichael Finley Says Aaron Rodgers No Longer Knows Him

The Finley story comes from years ago, but Rodgers' recent words brought it back. The old dispute has returned at a very different point in his career. Rodgers had described one former teammate as not being a smart person while talking about players who had criticized him.

Finley did not leave the comment unanswered. Speaking to Tyler Dunne of Go Long, he said, “I wish him nothing but the best,” before making it clear that he felt Rodgers no longer knew him well enough to judge him.

“I haven't heard his voice. He hasn't heard my voice. He hasn't seen my face. I haven't seen his face,” Finley said.

Finley said Rodgers could call him and learn what he has been doing since football. Their last contact came when Finley was in the hospital after suffering a career-ending neck injury against the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

This is a pretty passive aggressive comment from Aaron Rodgers. Says he needs to do a better job of letting the coaches know they're calling the wrong plays ????. He didn't do this one time under Tomlin. pic.twitter.com/jIuFLXAYGx — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 20, 2026

Finley had said the two spent time together before games, talking about the offense, checks and plans. Later, their relationship became strained. Finley also questioned Rodgers' leadership and work habits after leaving Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Turns His Attention To Steelers Rookie Max Iheanachor

Rodgers is now looking ahead with the Steelers and his latest comments about Max Iheanachor had a very different tone.

The rookie offensive lineman has been making progress during practice and Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has also noticed it. McCarthy said Iheanachor was getting better each week and had a strong day during padded individual work.

“In one sense he's raw because he hasn't played football that long. The other sense, he's got a beautiful set. And you don't say that about every tackle,” Rodgers said.

He then added, “I think when he hones his skills, Max is going to have a chance to be a longtime staple on the offensive line.”

That praise matters because Pittsburgh has had problems up front. The Steelers lost 20-3 to the New England Patriots, adding pressure on the offense.

Iheanachor was selected by Pittsburgh after playing at Arizona State and earning second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior. He still has to earn a regular role while Rodgers' words show that the veteran quarterback has already noticed his potential.

For Rodgers, the two stories show opposite sides of his current NFL life. One looks back at a relationship that never healed. The other looks forward to a rookie who may become part of Pittsburgh's future.