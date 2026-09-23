Aaron Rodgers is in his final NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and instead of keeping the focus on football, the veteran quarterback has reopened a six-year-old wound. During an appearance on teammate Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, Rodgers fired back hard at former girlfriend Danica Patrick, directly challenging her public account of their 2020 breakup. Patrick, meanwhile, appears unbothered. She has been vacationing across Europe with her current boyfriend while Rodgers' accusations ignite fresh controversy around their relationship.

What did Aaron Rodgers actually say about Danica Patrick?

Rodgers pushed back against Patrick's claims of emotional abuse and an abrupt ending, arguing their relationship had been falling apart well before they officially split. "I dated Danica. She had just retired. She was depressed and not fun to be around," Rodgers said. "But I didn't leave her because I was trying to be there and be a good partner. Then it was going a certain direction, obviously. There was no intimacy; there was nothing."

He did not stop there. Rodgers addressed the specific narrative Patrick had put out publicly, saying: "She tells a story that she was so blindsided and getting left by you, and that he leaves a trail of blood around him. And I'm like, what are you talking about? That's not what happened."

Rodgers also said he has watched his former girlfriends tell "their version of the history," claiming these stories have painted him as a "monster" of a partner. "And number one, why you still talking about me? It's been years," he said. He even pointed out that he had "dated two women who nobody gives a f*** about unless they drop my name."

It is worth noting that Patrick was the one who opened this conversation first. She appeared on Sage Steele's podcast last year and publicly described Rodgers as "emotionally abusive." She called their 2020 split the most painful moment of her life, saying it felt sudden because they had shared everything. "The nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing," Patrick said, adding: "Everything was torn to bits. Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood."

Where does Danica Patrick stand now after Rodgers' accusations?

Patrick has not publicly responded to Rodgers' remarks. Her Instagram, however, told a different story. She shared photos from the Amalfi Coast and St. Tropez, dancing with friends and enjoying wine with her current boyfriend.

Rodgers had every right to share his version of events, particularly after Patrick had publicly discussed their relationship. But the level of detail he chose to go into has guaranteed this becomes a major story again. He could have been talking about the Steelers, football, his final season. Instead, the focus is back on a relationship that ended in 2020, and that is a consequence of Rodgers choosing to reopen it.

They may never agree on what actually happened. But after six years, this dispute has grown into something far larger than a breakup story. Rodgers is heading into retirement with a lot left to prove on the field. Bringing this back into the headlines right now raises a fair question about whether he is channelling his energy in the right direction.