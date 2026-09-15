Shailene Woodley did not give Aaron Rodgers the response many expected. When the actress was asked about the quarterback's comments on their former relationship, she smiled, laughed and walked into a pre-Emmys event with a friend. The moment came days after Rodgers spoke about their engagement and breakup on the Not Just Football podcast. His version of their past was blunt and personal, while Woodley chose not to challenge him in public. That silence stands out because she has previously spoken about how deeply the end of their relationship affected her during a difficult period.

Shailene Woodley's Reaction To Aaron Rodgers' Claims Has Fans Praising Her Silence

Woodley's reaction came outside a West Hollywood pre-Emmys fundraiser on September 13, where she was approached about Aaron Rodgers' recent comments.

Rather than discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, the 34-year-old actress looked toward the camera, smiled and laughed when his name was mentioned. She then continued inside the venue with a friend.

The timing made the moment more noticeable. Aaron Rodgers, 42, had recently discussed his relationship with Shailene Woodley and former girlfriend Danica Patrick during his appearance on the Not Just Football podcast.

Rodgers claimed Woodley accepted his proposal before later telling him she wanted to be with someone else. He also pushed back against claims that he ended the relationship and left her emotionally devastated.

“Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her,” Rodgers said.

Shailene Woodley's decision not to respond drew attention from fans online. One reaction summed up the contrast bluntly: “she laughed but that man is still talking about her a full year later like shes the one who got away.”

Another fan took a stronger view of her silence, writing, “A toxic narcissist always tries to create drama to suck people in. She is refusing to engage no matter how inflammatory his garbage is.”

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers says his ex-fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, told him she had to go "f**k this guy" days after they got engaged.



"But not a couple of days after that, she tells me, you know, before we get married, I got to go f**k this guy."

pic.twitter.com/CDRGwkhiTI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 10, 2026

That description is the fan's opinion, not an established fact about Aaron Rodgers. Still, it shows how strongly some people viewed Shailene Woodley's decision to avoid engaging with the comments.

Fans Compare Aaron Rodgers' Relationship Claims With Shailene Woodley's Earlier Account

Aaron Rodgers said the relationship had already fallen apart by 2021 and argued there was little left to end in 2022.

“She literally told me, ‘I don't want to be with you' after we tried to have some kind of reconciliation in 2021,” he said.

Shailene Woodley has previously described the breakup in emotional terms. In a 2023 interview with PORTER magazine, she recalled that the period surrounding the split became one of the hardest chapters of her life.

“It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s***ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months,” Woodley said.

She explained that working on the television adaptation of Three Women gave her a way to process those emotions through her character.

That history gives Shailene Woodley's latest reaction another layer. Aaron Rodgers chose to revisit their complicated past publicly, while Woodley appeared unwilling to reopen the subject at the event. Her smile and laughter offered no direct explanation, leaving their sharply different accounts to stand on their own.