Victor Wembanyama did not spend much time celebrating the San Antonio Spurs' big Game 3 win. Instead, the young star addressed a different issue that quickly grabbed attention after the final buzzer. Following the Spurs' 115-111 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night, videos showing Knicks fans attacking Spurs supporters outside Madison Square Garden began spreading across social media. The clips quickly became one of the biggest talking points after the game. While the Spurs had just pulled themselves back into the NBA Finals series, attention shifted to what happened on the streets around the arena. As more people reacted online, Wembanyama made it clear that passion for a team should never cross the line into violence.

Victor Wembanyama Condemns Knicks Fans After Viral Game 3 Incidents

Speaking after the game, Wembanyama strongly criticized the behavior seen in the videos. According to the NBA's official account on X, the Spurs star said, “I am all for passion, but to the respect of each other. It's unacceptable.” His comments quickly gained support from fans across the league.

The incidents reportedly took place after Game 3 ended at Madison Square Garden. Videos circulating online appeared to show Spurs supporters being physically confronted by some Knicks fans. The footage spread rapidly, creating fresh discussion about fan behavior during high-pressure playoff games.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such videos involving Knicks fans have gone viral. That history added even more attention to Wembanyama's remarks. As the conversation continued online, the focus slowly moved back toward the basketball side of the series and how the Spurs managed to change its direction.

Spurs Build Confidence As NBA Finals Series Heads To Game 4

The atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden was loud and intense from the opening tip. Yet there was another story developing beneath the noise. Despite being one of the league's youngest teams, the Spurs never appeared overwhelmed by the moment.

Instead, San Antonio showed the same resilience it displayed earlier in the playoffs. The Spurs have already recovered from difficult situations twice this postseason, and Game 3 offered another example. Their 115-111 win trimmed New York's series lead to 2-1 and brought fresh energy to the matchup.

Now the spotlight turns to Game 4 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks still hold the advantage, but the Spurs suddenly have momentum on their side. Wembanyama's message also remains important. In a Finals series built on passion and rivalry, respect between fans matters just as much as what happens on the court.