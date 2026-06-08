A courtside chair linked to Taylor Swift is drawing thousands of dollars in bids after being listed at auction. The seat, which was reportedly used by the singer during an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game, had reached a bid of a whopping $6,000 already. The chair is being sold through auction platform The Realest and is being marketed as a piece of celebrity memorabilia connected to one of the world's biggest pop stars. Bidding is scheduled to close on June 14 at 8 pm.

Taylor Swift's NBA Seat Turns Collector's Item

According to the listing, the chair came from the courtside section of Rocket Arena in Cleveland, where Taylor Swift attended a playoff game alongside NFL star Travis Kelce. The pair were in the crowd as the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals.

While courtside seats are usually removed and replaced after games, this particular chair has attracted attention because of Swift's appearance at the event. The listing presents it as a collectible tied to both a major NBA playoff series and one of the most recognisable names in entertainment. The auction house argues that Swift's presence at the game transformed an ordinary courtside seat into a unique keepsake. It also points to the crossover between sport and popular culture, a combination that has frequently followed Swift and Kelce's public appearances together.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's NBA Date Back In Spotlight

The game itself became a talking point among fans, with photos and videos of the couple going viral online. Their appearance generated a lot of buzz both inside the arena and across social media platforms. Travis Kelce later reacted to the outing on the New Heights podcast. According to reports, he described the evening as a date night and shot down the idea that he was trying to turn fiancee Taylor Swift into a Cleveland sports fan.

The auction is the latest example of the demand for Taylor Swift memorabilia. Fans and collectors continue to spend big on items linked to the singer, whose appearances in both music and sporting events regularly attract attention. Earlier this year, a signed guitar connected to Taylor Swift also attracted attention after appearing at an auction event held during Patrick Mahomes' annual charity gala in Las Vegas.

Will the bidding for the courtside chair continue to rise before the auction closes? Only time will tell!