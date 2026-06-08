Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump found themselves at the center of an unexpected NBA Finals conversation ahead of Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. While fans are focused on basketball, Trump's planned appearance at Madison Square Garden has sparked debate across the city. Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Smith openly criticized the president's decision to attend, arguing that it could create major logistical problems in one of the busiest parts of New York.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Donald Trump's Game 3 Appearance “Selfish” Ahead Of Knicks-Spurs Showdown

With the Knicks returning home holding a 2-0 series lead, excitement around Madison Square Garden is already at its highest point in years. However, Smith believes Trump's visit could shift attention away from the game and create unnecessary challenges for fans trying to enjoy the historic night.

During First Take, Smith did not hold back. He said, “This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game. This is not a football stadium in some space in Texas where you got a whole bunch of outlays. This is [Madison Square] Garden. This is midtown Manhattan. Do you have any idea what the congestion is going to be like in New York City?”

His comments quickly gained attention because of the timing. With Game 3 expected to attract celebrities, former players, and thousands of fans, the discussion has now expanded beyond basketball and toward how the event will be managed throughout the evening.

Madison Square Garden Security Plans Take Center Stage Before Game 3

The buzz around Game 3 is not only about who will be sitting courtside. Behind the scenes, preparations are being made to handle one of the most heavily attended events the arena has hosted in recent years.

According to a statement shared through the Knicks' social media channels, fans should expect enhanced screening procedures. The statement said, “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.”

There is also uncertainty surrounding planned watch parties outside the arena, though no official decision has been announced. As New York prepares for a huge Finals night, the story has become about more than basketball. It now raises a bigger question: Can the city balance a major sporting event and a presidential visit without taking attention away from the game itself?