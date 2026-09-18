The Utah Jazz have secured Keyonte George for the long term, and the number is finally on the table. George has agreed to a five-year, $157.5 million rookie-scale extension with Utah, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon. The deal was reported on Friday, September 18, 2026, after months of talks between George's agent Jason Ranne and Jazz President of Basketball Operations Austin Ainge. George's new deal has no player or team options and will begin with the 2027-28 season. He will play the 2026-27 season on his current rookie contract before the extension starts. The agreement gives George an average annual salary of $31.5 million and keeps him with Utah through the 2031-32 season.

Keyonte George And Jazz Finalize $157.5M Extension

The deal comes after George gave Utah plenty to think about during the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old guard averaged 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 54 games, while shooting 45.6% from the field, 37.1% from three and 89.2% from the free-throw line.

That jump changed the contract talks. ESPN had reported in June that the Jazz wanted to see whether George could maintain his breakout level before making a major long-term commitment. Instead of waiting for restricted free agency in 2027, both sides found common ground at $157.5 million.

George was the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has improved his scoring and playmaking in each of his first three seasons. His new contract now gives Utah a clear long-term plan for its backcourt while giving George guaranteed money before entering his prime.

Keyonte George's Breakout Season Changed His Contract Value

George's rise did not happen overnight. He averaged 13.0 points and 4.4 assists as a rookie, then moved to 16.8 points and 5.6 assists in 2024-25. His third season brought the biggest jump, with both his scoring and shooting numbers reaching career highs.

The timing also mattered. Utah had already picked up George's fourth-year team option, keeping him under contract for 2026-27. That gave the Jazz another season of control, but the new agreement removes the uncertainty that could have followed him into restricted free agency.

For George, the next step is simple on paper: build on the season that earned him this contract. For Utah, the focus now shifts to building around a young guard who has gone from a developing scorer to one of the main pieces of its long-term plan.