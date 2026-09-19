Kelsey Mitchell returned from the World Cup break and quickly gave Indiana Fever fans another reason to celebrate. She scored 33 points as the Fever beat the Toronto Tempo 103-85 on Friday, September 18. The win moved Indiana to 27-14 with three games left.

Caitlin Clark also made history, finishing with 28 points, 14 assists and six rebounds. But the night belonged to Mitchell, who passed A'ja Wilson's 2024 mark of 1,021 points and finished with 1,034 points this season, according to the WNBA and Associated Press.

Kelsey Mitchell Breaks WNBA Scoring Record In Fever's 27th Win

Mitchell needed one big night to move past Wilson's single-season scoring mark. Her third-quarter three-pointer pushed her beyond 1,021 points, and she finished with 1,034. She also made 12 of 17 shots and seven of 11 three-pointers against Toronto.

The record was not on Mitchell's mind during the game. Afterward, she was told about the milestone during her interview and replied, “I think you just told me, to be honest.” The WNBA confirmed that her 33 points set the new single-season scoring mark.

Mitchell also extended her WNBA record to 25 straight games with at least 20 points. Her scoring helped Indiana recover after Toronto took control in the third quarter. The Fever answered with a strong fourth quarter and finished 18 points ahead, securing their 27th win.

Lexie Hull's Bloody Nose Adds A Scare To Indiana Fever's Win

The win had a tense moment before the Fever could celebrate. Lexie Hull took a hard hit to the face during the first half, leaving her with a bloody nose and forcing her to leave the court while Indiana's medical staff treated her.

EssentiallySports reported that Hull was later cleared to return and finished with five points, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Indiana coach Stephanie White said she had not spoken with the medical team and expected more information the next day.

With three regular-season games remaining, Indiana sits at 27-14 and will host the Washington Mystics next. Toronto had cut the lead to three at halftime and briefly moved ahead in the third quarter, but Mitchell and Clark combined for 61 points to help Indiana respond.