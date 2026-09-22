Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in the NBA. He was born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. and became a dominant college basketball player at UCLA before being drafted No. 1 in the 1969 NBA draft. In his 20-year NBA career, Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time champion, six-time MVP, and 19-time all-star, made his name with his unstoppable skyhook.

He played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, helping lay the groundwork for the Showtime era with Magic Johnson on the Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar also had a successful career outside of the realm of basketball as an author, filmmaker, and social activist. His legacy is a lasting one in American sports and culture, and his influence reaches well beyond the court.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career, writing and lasting legacy

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became a basketball legend at UCLA, winning three straight NCAA titles under coach John Wooden. He was the top selection of the 1969 Milwaukee Bucks, was Rookie of the Year, and led the franchise to its first NBA title in 1971. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975 and won five more championships with Magic Johnson. Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989 and was the NBA's all-time leading scorer until LeBron James passed him in 2023.

He was one of the most important people in the game of basketball. He retired as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a record that stood for nearly four decades until LeBron James broke it in 2023. Off the court, Abdul-Jabbar had a successful writing and media career, authoring many books, from history to Sherlock Holmes-style tales. He has also contributed to documentaries, essays, and cultural commentary, and has forged a respected career outside of pro basketball.

Abdul-Jabbar has also been a civil-rights activist and a public intellectual. His work has focused on social justice, education, equality, and health-related issues. In 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States, by former U.S. President Barack Obama for his contributions. He has remained relevant decades after leaving the basketball court, with a post-NBA career that has gone beyond sports into writing, cultural commentary, and advocacy.

Where is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar now in 2026?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 79 as of April 2026. He has had mobility issues since a bad fall in late 2023 resulted in a hip fracture. Despite those difficulties, he has remained active in public life and continues to speak on issues important to him. Since leaving the NBA, he has exhibited wider interests outside of basketball and in writing, cultural commentary, education, and advocacy. He may be slowed by age, but he is still active and visible, working on causes that reflect his lifelong concerns and values.

Abdul-Jabbar has continued his advocacy in recent years, especially around cancer awareness as a survivor and racial disparities in healthcare. He has also backed charitable and media projects that are consistent with his long-held interest in social issues. His impact goes far beyond basketball and his storied playing days today. Kareem's legacy is more than titles and numbers; it is his voice outside of the game. Even decades after retirement, he continues to be a major cultural and social figure.