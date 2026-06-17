Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to dominate NBA offseason headlines. While many around the league believe Brown would be the centerpiece of any blockbuster deal, a respected Celtics insider says Boston is not looking to move him. The update comes as Giannis' future with the Milwaukee Bucks remains one of the biggest stories in basketball. According to reports, the Celtics are interested in improving their roster, but they may not be willing to sacrifice one of their franchise cornerstones to do it.

Celtics Maintain Strong Position On Jaylen Brown Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

The latest update came from Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe during a live episode of The Garden Report on CLNS Media. When asked directly about Boston's plans, Washburn made the team's position clear. He said, “They are not shopping Jaylen Brown. They're not dangling him around the league.” When host John Zannis asked whether that information came from team sources, Washburn simply replied, “Yeah.”

The timing of that report is important because Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the most discussed names in trade rumors following Milwaukee's disappointing 2025-26 season. Several insiders have suggested teams are closely monitoring the situation. Earlier this offseason, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported, “Boston is open to trading anybody besides Jayson Tatum.” That naturally led many observers to believe Brown could become part of a potential Giannis package.

Still, Washburn's comments suggest Boston may not be as eager to move Brown as many assumed. That creates a new layer to the story because Brown's contract and value make him the most logical centerpiece in a deal. With that question still hanging over the offseason, attention has now shifted to how Brown himself is handling the noise.

Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message While Celtics Weigh Their Future

Trade rumors can follow a player for months, especially when a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo is involved. Yet Brown has shown little sign that the speculation is affecting his mindset as he prepares for another important season in Boston.

During a recent livestream, Brown addressed his future and his development as a player. He said, “I feel confident in the sense where I'm coming into my physicality, my mental game, my weaknesses are turning into my strengths. You have not seen the best version of Jaylen Brown. I look forward to next season. We'll see where the chips fall, but I'm excited about that.” His comments made it clear that he remains focused on basketball rather than rumors.

Another respected insider, Sam Amick of The Athletic, backed up Washburn's reporting on CLNS Media, saying, “There's no signs that they're putting Jaylen out there at all.” For now, that leaves the Celtics in a delicate position. They can explore ways to improve the roster while keeping one of their best players. As the offseason moves forward, Boston's handling of Brown and the Giannis situation could shape the future of the franchise for years to come.