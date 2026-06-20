Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have never shied away from sharing glimpses of their relationship, and the former NBA star has now revealed another sweet detail about their marriage. Speaking at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on Thursday, Wade shared that his wife's signature scent has a special effect on him. The retired basketball star explained that Union carefully chooses fragrances she knows he loves, making their nights together even more memorable. The comments quickly caught fans' attention online.

Dwyane Wade Says Gabrielle Union's Signature Scent Instantly Catches His Attention

While speaking to People at the Fragrance Foundation Awards, Dwyane Wade opened up about one thing Gabrielle Union does that he especially loves. The 44-year-old revealed that fragrance plays a big role in their relationship and admitted that Union knows exactly which scents he enjoys.

“I love that she will mix different scents and different lotions,” Wade told People. “She knows what I like to smell. She knows like the scents that kind of arouse me a little bit.” He added, “I love when I smell it, I know that it's going to be a good night for us. Like we're going to go out to dinner, we're going to have a good night, and she got that scent on she knows I love, and I can't keep my hands off of her.”

Wade attended the event as the global ambassador for Intuition, a men's fragrance line by Aramis. Explaining what makes a good fragrance, he said, “You want that person to be stylish, you want that person to be confident. You want that person to be someone that can move throughout the day and understand that the scent follows them.” While Wade spoke about romance and fragrance, the couple has also faced some difficult moments together in recent years.

Gabrielle Union Previously Shared Dwyane Wade's Private Cancer Battle

Behind the smiles and public appearances, the couple went through a challenging period after Wade was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on his kidney. For months, they chose to deal with the situation privately, away from public attention.

During an appearance on The View in February 2025, Gabrielle Union revealed that Wade was cancer-free following surgery. “He's had the surgery, and he's cancer-free, but it was a challenge,” Union said. She also admitted, “I was in such shock” after learning about the diagnosis and said she initially feared “the absolute worst case scenario.”

Union later praised her husband for keeping the diagnosis private while the family processed everything. She told the outlet, “He was smart to delay talking about his diagnosis and the surgery for over a year to give us all a little time to make peace with it.” Today, with Wade healthy again, the couple's latest comments offer fans another look at the strong bond that has helped them through both joyful and difficult moments.