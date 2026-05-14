Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently shocked fans with the revelation that he had been secretly using Taylor Swift lyrics for an entire NBA season. Standard motivational quotes during press conferences and locker-room speeches were actually subtle nods to Swift's music.

Fans were quick to put two and two together online, and it was such a blasting news that it had reportedly shocked Swift. The unexpected crossover between the pop icon and the Golden State Warriors coach instantly went viral, blending basketball culture with one of music's biggest global phenomena.

How Steve Kerr Secretly Turned Taylor Swift's “All Too Well” Into a Season-Long NBA Challenge

Steve Kerr once secretly slipped Taylor Swift lyrics into Golden State Warriors press conferences for months, and eventually the pop superstar found out. In a feature by ESPN's Wright Thompson, Kerr revealed that he'd snuck lines from Swift's song “All Too Well” into post-game media sessions during the 2022-23 season. He apparently did that to amuse himself during the NBA grind.



The Warriors boss turned it into a game during media duties, sneaking phrases into post-game basketball answers for his own amusement. Thompson said Kerr kicked off the challenge after a March 2023 win over the Houston Rockets, starting a press conference with “I walked through the door of the locker room at halftime,” mimicking the opening lyric of the song.



He scratched lyrics off the list as he used them during the season, slowly building a secret tribute nobody in the public ever knew about. Later, Kerr's son Matthew compiled the clips for a family group chat, making it look like his father had recited the whole song.



The story was part of a larger profile of Thompson that examined Kerr's personality and emotional state after a difficult 2025-26 season. The story detailed Kerr's internal battle with whether to retire, his rekindled passion for coaching after an emotional Play-In win over the Los Angeles Clippers, and the discussions that led to his two-year, $35 million extension with Golden State.



Taylor Swift's Reaction to Steve Kerr's Secret “All Too Well” Tribute Revealed



Taylor Swift eventually saw the compilation through a mutual friend and was amazed. “Is that footage real?” he asked. Swift was stunned to hear about Kerr's hilarious accomplishment. She called the stunt creative and funny. “Wait, is this real?” Taylor asked. “Can I put it on social media?”



However, Kerr asked to keep it private, even though technically the lyrics had been delivered publicly during media sessions night after night. Kerr's theatrics make him a Swiftie. He's now a public fan of the pop star along with basketball stars like Caitlin Clark.



It began as a private joke for Kerr during a long NBA season, and it blossomed into one of the internet's most unlikely pop culture moments. For months, Kerr secretly sprinkled Swift's lyrics into press conferences to not only entertaining himself but stunning fans. Even Swift herself when the hidden tribute was exposed, proving further the singer's massive cultural influence beyond music.