The ascent of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the National Basketball Association (NBA) has been remarkable, and his wealth has risen as well, from street sales of sunglasses in Athens to becoming one of the wealthiest basketball players in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks icon is said to have an estimated net worth of around $70-95 million, driven by huge NBA contracts, endorsement deals, and growing business investments. The Bucks continue to pay him among the league's most highly compensated athletes through his current supermax contracts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo'ns et Worth, and salary

According to Forbes, forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the best players in the NBA, has a net worth of $93.8 million. His contracts now make him one of the highest-paid athletes in the league. His wealth is the result of his incredible basketball skills and brilliant investment moves when he is not playing.



The popular team was paying him $48.79 million annually for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. That's because he signed a five-year, $228 million extension with the Bucks in 2020.

After the 2020-21 season, the two-time NBA MVP signed a five-year, $228 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Consequently, he is now one of the highest-paid players in the league today, earning an average salary of $45,640,384.



The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a 3-year, $175.88 million veteran contract extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo during the 2024 off-season. This extension took effect in 2025.

According to Spotrac, he has earned about $283 million in NBA earnings. Endorsement deals are among the benefits of being one of the league's most popular players.



Giannis Antetokounmpo's brand endorsements



Giannis Antetokounmpo has created one of the NBA's most powerful endorsement portfolios, converting his global popularity into partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar's signature 'Zoom Freak' sneaker line with Nike became a major commercial success worldwide. His tie-up with WhatsApp also grabbed eyeballs when he became the first-ever global brand ambassador of the platform.



Antetokounmpo is also signed to several big-name brands, including Nike, WhatsApp, Tissot, JBL, Kronos Foods, T-Mobile, and Google. Forbes says that he has a shoe brand with Nike called the Air Zoom Freak. He's invested in five businesses to date, according to Business Insider: Ready Nutrition, Alt, Wave Sports + Entertainment, Antidote Health, and Nashville Soccer Club.



Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way from selling sunglasses on the streets of Athens to becoming one of the NBA's wealthiest global superstars. He has built an impressive empire through huge basketball contracts, worldwide endorsement deals, and savvy business investments. On the basketball court, “The Greek Freak” continues to establish himself through his supremacy with the Milwaukee Bucks, while also being a dominant force off the court through his business ventures and partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world.