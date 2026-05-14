Megan Thee Stallion and Zion Williamson are the recent subject of major buzz online amid dating rumors. Fans have been reading their recent exchanges and public appearances very closely. Though neither star has confirmed anything, social media is filed with speculation.

As the dating rumors continue to make headlines, Megan's blossoming career is also back in the spotlight. From chart-topping music to major endorsement deals, she has built a huge entertainment empire. Fans online continue to be captivated by her growing wealth and luxurious lifestyle.

Megan Thee Stallion's Net Worth in 2026: Brand Deals, Business Ventures, and Million-Dollar Success

As of 2026, Megan Thee Stallion's net worth is estimated to be $40 million. Apart from her music, the artist has also signed multiple deals with several brands. In 2020, she was named brand ambassador for Revlon, a leading cosmetics company, and became the face of the brand.

The actress also signed a deal with Cheetos for the NFL Super Bowl in 2022, earning an estimated $2 million. She has been the face of the company's commercials before. Stallion, the alleged ex-girlfriend of NBA star Klay Thompson, gained popularity in 2019 when her single “Hot Girl Summer” went viral instantly.

She started releasing music under the brand name “Hot Girl Productions” by 2024. However, cosmetics company Revlon signed a global deal with Stallion to be their brand ambassador in 2020. The rapper also appeared in a Cheetos commercial. There are rumors she was paid $2 million to do the ad.

Megan received $1 million for working with Popeyes. The deal also included a Popeyes outlet that she was given as part of the deal. Megan also signed a $3 million deal with Time Inc. in 2022 to produce a documentary about her life.

She further signed a first-look deal with Netflix for the exclusive right to develop and oversee new projects and shows. She also had additional endorsements and commercials for True Religion jeans, Amazon Prime Day, Planet Fitness, and more.

Are Megan Thee Stallion and Zion Williamson Really Dating? Inside the Viral Relationship Rumors



Social media has been buzzing with rumors surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Zion Williamson lately. Fans have been speculating about a potential romance between the rap superstar and the NBA star. The two stars' names went viral amid online chatter and fan theories linking them.



However, the rumor have not been confirmed by either of them. Aside from the dating buzz, Stallion continues to show her fans that she is one of the most successful entertainers in the game right now. From the rapper's hit music, major brand partnerships, business ventures, and ever-growing multimillion-dollar empire to his personal life, she remains firmly in the spotlight.