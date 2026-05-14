The Chicago Bulls seem to be making a few serious moves behind the scenes as the franchise continues to reshape its basketball operations department. Eyes are now turning to the organization's front office and the people expected to help shape the team's long-term future following another disappointing season.



The latest developments indicate Chicago is seeking veteran basketball executives with solid scouting and roster-building backgrounds. With the franchise looking for a new direction, the new additions could be key in redefining the Bulls' strategy on and off the court.

Chicago Bulls reportedly set to hire Magic executive Stephen Mervis in major front-office move



The Magic is losing a longtime member of their front office, the Orlando Sentinel confirmed on Thursday. This week, the NBA Draft Combine is taking place in Illinois. Bryson Graham hasn't wasted any time making moves with his staff. Whether it's parting ways with the NBA G League GM — or adding a former player to help with scouting and development -- Graham is making sure he builds his own strong staff as the Bulls embark on a new journey.

Stephen Mervis, the Magic's assistant general manager, is close to being hired as senior vice president of basketball operations for the Bulls under new Chicago executive vice president Bryson Graham, a league source told the Sentinel.

The Bulls are set to add another front office addition on Thursday morning. Bulls are bringing Stephen Mervis into the operation, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The new hire is coming from the Orlando Magic; Mervis was Assistant GM in Orlando. Graham has promoted Mervis to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations in Chicago.

Mervis, a Winter Haven native, was promoted to assistant general manager in July 2024. Mervis took on “all aspects of basketball operations with a focus on salary cap management, strategic planning and collective bargaining agreement issues,” the team's media guide stated.

Bulls continue front-office overhaul with reported hires of Stephen Mervis and Acie Law

The Bulls are also expected to hire Brooklyn Nets executive Acie Law as vice president of player personnel. Mervis, who spent 12 years in the Orlando Magic's front office, established his reputation in strategy and player evaluation.

The initial reaction from major voices throughout the NBA world is that the Bulls are bringing in a quality executive to the fold. Mervis “also helped manage the Magic's scouting department, including amateur and professional evaluation processes,” the role description said.The Bulls cleaned house in their front office with a week left in the regular season, firing executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley. During the six years they were running the franchise, Chicago made the playoffs only once.

Law, 41, was a scout and draft-related staffer for the Sacramento Kings (2018-25) and Oklahoma City Thunder. He played four NBA seasons, including a stint with the Bulls in 2009-2010. Law won back-to-back EuroLeague titles with Olympiacos Piraeus in 2012 and 2013 and was teammates with Bryson Graham at the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team.