The Golden State Warriors know the next few seasons could define the closing chapter of one of the NBA's greatest dynasties. Every roster move, contract decision and offseason gamble now revolves around maximising whatever elite years Stephen Curry still has left. The urgency has intensified after new reports suggested Curry wants to keep playing long enough to complete at least 20 NBA seasons, a target that could reshape Golden State's long-term plans heading into another critical offseason. Even at 38, Curry remains the centre of everything the Warriors are trying to build. The franchise is still chasing championships rather than preparing for a rebuild, and the upcoming contract extension window in August is expected to play a major role in determining how long the NBA's greatest shooter continues leading Golden State's title hopes.

Stephen Curry's Warriors Future Tied To New NBA Contract Extension

There has been growing speculation around how much longer Curry intends to continue playing, especially with retirement conversations beginning to follow nearly every veteran superstar still competing at an elite level. Internally, though, the Warriors reportedly believe Curry is nowhere near finished. "Stephen Curry has internally told people with the Warriors that he wants to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA," said Brett Siegel, adding, "Will see what that means for an upcoming contract extension for him in August as he will be getting a new deal with the Warriors."

Curry still has one year left on his current $62.5 million contract, but August opens the door for fresh negotiations with Golden State. That timing matters because the Warriors have no interest in allowing Curry to approach unrestricted free agency in 2027 without clarity around his future. The veteran guard continues performing at a level most franchises would still build entirely around. Last season, Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds while remaining one of the NBA's most dangerous offensive players despite his age and workload.

Warriors Still Building Around Stephen Curry's Championship Window

Golden State's offseason approach makes it obvious the organization still believes another title run is realistic with Curry leading the locker room. The Warriors already secured head coach Steve Kerr on a long-term deal and are expected to stay aggressive in trade discussions and roster upgrades moving forward. The franchise has also been linked with superstar names including Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James as it searches for ways to maximise Curry's remaining championship years. Alongside veterans like Draymond Green and newer contributors including Kristaps Porzingis and Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors are trying to balance experience with enough depth to survive another brutal Western Conference playoff race.

If the four-time champion truly plans to reach 20 NBA seasons, Golden State's front office still has several years to keep chasing another banner instead of starting over.