Desmond Mason is back in the news, but this time for legal trouble instead of basketball. The former NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner was arrested in Oklahoma last week on a felony warrant linked to a Texas case, according to News 9 and local police reports. Police said Mason was taken into custody in Bricktown on Thursday before being transported to a local hospital because of a medical issue.

After treatment, he was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, where he remained in custody as of Monday morning. Reports from News 9 stated Mason is currently being held on a “flight to avoid” charge, which is often used when someone crosses state lines to avoid prosecution. The case has quickly gained attention because of Mason's history as a former NBA player and public figure.

Desmond Mason Arrested After Texas Theft Allegations Connected To Sports Memorabilia Case

According to News 9, the felony warrant connected to Mason comes from Collin County, Texas, and involves an alleged theft of sports memorabilia. Officials said a couple claimed they paid Mason more than $9,000 in March 2025 for custom framing work involving several sports collectibles.

The couple reportedly told investigators they never received the framed memorabilia back after handing the items over to Mason. They also claimed Mason became difficult to contact afterwards and often gave reasons for delays instead of delivering the finished products to them.

Officials later confirmed the missing memorabilia involved in the case is valued at nearly $40,000. Mason was eventually arrested in Oklahoma following the investigation. The former NBA player also faced legal trouble in 2024 after being jailed in Oklahoma City on a contempt of court charge linked to his divorce case.

Desmond Mason Built A Second Career In Oklahoma After His NBA Retirement

Before this latest incident, Desmond Mason was widely known for his athletic NBA career and deep connection to Oklahoma basketball. The former Oklahoma State player entered the NBA as the 17th overall pick in the 2000 draft and later won the 2001 Slam Dunk Contest.

Mason spent nearly a decade in the NBA playing for teams including the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Sacramento Kings. After retiring in 2009, he stayed in Oklahoma City and slowly built another public career outside basketball through artwork and business projects.

According to News 9 and Oklahoma City civic records, Mason operated an art studio in Midtown and participated in several community and downtown projects over the years. Authorities have not yet confirmed when Mason could potentially be transferred to Texas as the legal process continues moving forward.