Former Denver Broncos safety and Super Bowl champion T.J. Ward has blamed Caitlin Clark, not WNBA officiating, for the growing controversy surrounding the Indiana Fever star. Speaking after Alyssa Thomas was suspended for making contact with Clark's neck and throat, Ward said Clark's own behaviour is what gets her into trouble.

T.J. Ward Says Clark's Behavior Makes Her A Target

The incident was not called a foul during the game. However, the WNBA later reviewed the play, upgraded it to a Flagrant Foul 2 and suspended Thomas for one game. Speaking on Speakeasy, Ward said Clark's personality is why she often finds herself in these situations.

“I think Caitlin's problem is what you mentioned: she's privileged, she's a brat and she's a great player, but that's what gets her in trouble,” Ward said.

T.J. Ward Compares Caitlin Clark To Other WNBA Stars

Ward also compared Clark with other top guards in the league, saying they do not face the same issues. “You don't see these issues with Paige Bueckers and Sabrina Ionescu and some of the other players, you know why, cuz (sic) they're nice,” Ward said. “And if you can't fight, you better be a nice person.”

He also advised Clark not to respond physically to opponents. “I wouldn't go the fighting route because as soon as one person sees you getting knocked upside the head successfully. That fighting route is out,” Ward said. “Everybody is just gonna (sic) knock you in the head when you try to fight. I think she needs to stop being so privileged, pompous and needs to have more manners, be more friendly, be more sisterly,” Ward added. “If it's unanimous around the league that everyone dislikes you, including your teammates, at some point you need to look in the mirror.”

The Alyssa Thomas-Caitlin Clark Clash

The debate started after Alyssa Thomas seemed to make contact with Clark's neck and throat during the Fever's game against the Mercury. Officials did not call a foul at the time.

After reviewing the play, the WNBA handed Thomas a one-game suspension. Clark later left the game with a back issue.

Fever Coach Defends Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White strongly criticized the officials after the game and said the missed call should never have happened. White called the contact “absolutely unacceptable” and blasted officials for missing what she described as cheap shots against a “generational talent and a WNBA superstar.”

While Alyssa Thomas has now served a suspension, the discussion around Clark has not slowed down.