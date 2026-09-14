Tom Aspinall's reign as UFC heavyweight champion has come to an unplanned halt as the English UFC legend battling his eye injury. The 33-year-old confirmed on Monday that he's stepping away from the belt he's held since Jon Jones's retirement, calling the choice “gutting” but the only fair one left.

The announcement closes out nearly a year of guessing games about when, or whether, Aspinall would fight again after a freak eye poke against Ciryl Gane last October left him unable to continue. Multiple surgeries later, his return date is still unknown, and he decided the division shouldn't keep waiting on him.

Why Did Tom Aspinall Give Up The UFC Heavyweight Title?

Tom Aspinall's championship run stalled the moment Gane caught him with two accidental eye pokes at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. At the time, referee Jason Herzog ruled the incident unintentional before waving the fight off as a no contest.

"Ongoing eye complications mean I cannot get cleared to fight right now. I've had multiple surgeries, accidents and infections, and done everything possible to get back to competing. I had previously agreed to a fight date and was back sparring, feeling great and ready to compete when an accident caused further damage to my right eye. This means more time away from the sport and the timing of my return is unclear,” Aspinall shared on Instagram.

He continued, “I am absolutely gutted. I have chased this dream since I was 10," adding, “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this absolute nightmare.”

By his own account, he'd actually turned a corner. A fight date was set, and he was back sparring and feeling strong when a fresh training accident damaged his right eye again and undid months of progress. With no fixed timeline for medical clearance, Aspinall decided vacating was fairer to the rest of the heavyweight field than sitting on a belt he couldn't defend.

Does Tom Aspinall have a UFC Return Timeline?

There isn't one yet, and he was upfront about that rather than promising a quick fix. What he did make clear is that this is a pause, not a farewell. "I'm not done," he said, framing the decision as procedural rather than personal.

He also noted that much of what he's dealing with stems from accidental fouls entirely outside his control, calling it a rough price to pay for someone else's mistake in the cage. His agency, Matchroom, backed him publicly, with founder Eddie Hearn saying Aspinall "has shown his total class throughout" the ordeal.

Aspinall became Britain's first UFC heavyweight champion after being promoted from interim titleholder, and he reeled off three straight finishes, all under 80 seconds, before this layoff began. With Gane now positioned to be elevated to undisputed champion, the heavyweight picture moves on without him for now, while Aspinall works through recovery on his own pace.